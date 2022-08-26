Report: Steve Ballmer Not Interested in Buying Angels

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is reportedly not interested in buying the Angels from Arte Moreno

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are officially for sale, with owner Arte Moreno recently announcing the news that he would explore selling the team. It feels like a move that is longe overdue, with the once dominant AL West powerhouse consistently failing to make the postseason, despite boasting superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

Naturally, some have speculated that LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer would be a good fit for the Angels, considering his success since purchasing the Clippers. While Ballmer would undoubtedly be capable of purchasing the team, he is reportedly uninterested.

In a recent article from Bill Shaikin of the LA Times , it was reported that Steve Ballmer is not expected to have interest in purchasing the Angels from Arte Moreno. With a new arena on the way in Inglewood for the Clippers, Ballmer will continue pouring all of his time, energy, and resources into the NBA team he has helped rebuild after years of incompetence.

While he would be a good fit for any professional sports team he decided to purchase, Ballmer is committed solely to the LA Clippers. That commitment is one that has been fantastic for the team and their fans, with the best still to come. For Angels fans, they can hope whoever purchases the team can operate in a similar manner to the way Ballmer does with the Clippers.

