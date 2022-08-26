Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:58 p.m.] Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
Lake County News
Small fire on Mount Konocti begins after thunderstorm
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters contained a small wildland fire in the Black Forest on Mount Konocti on Monday, a fire that appeared shortly after a brief thunderstorm. The Konocti fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was said to be about half a mile up the mountain, with crews accessing it from the Riviera Heights subdivision.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
The Mendocino Voice
Red urchin fishery still struggling on North Coast after kelp collapse; ‘everybody’s scared’
FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/28/22 — Marcos Aban and Ken Gerken spend several days each week diving 80 to 90 feet below the water’s surface off the North Coast, catching as much red urchin as they can. Aban’s career began as a tender on an urchin boat in the late nineties; Gerken started diving in Southern California in the eighties. This fishery was a booming business then. Now, the state is waiting for approval on a second federal fishery disaster declaration to free up funds for struggling processors and fisherman, and Aban’s boat — on which Gerken joins up for dives — is one of the only vessels consistently fishing for red urchin out of Noyo Harbor.
mendofever.com
Uncle Threatened RP While Holding A Knife, Male Lying In The Roadway – Ukiah Police Logs 08.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Garberville Town Square Bringing Coffee and Goodwill
Law enforcement officers were spotted at the Garberville’s Farmer’s Market last week. Their appearance was the second week in a row that community members noticed a police presence at the weekly event. However, no nefarious deeds were afoot. Local law enforcement officers were participating in community outreach through the “Coffee with a Cop” program.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s Public Records Request Fees Deprive ‘Many People of Transparency Rights’
The following is a letter sent to the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors by the head Legal Director of the First Amendment Coalition regarding the county’s newly imposed fees on the public records request process. Read more about the fees here:. August 29, 2022. VIA ELECTRONIC MAIL. Christian M....
kymkemp.com
First Amendment Coalition Sends Letter to County of Mendocino About Their Decision to Charge for Public Record Requests
This summer, the County of Mendocino has decided that the number of Public Record Acts requests have been onerous and have, with certain restrictions, decided to charge for filling these requests. After a number of local media stepped forward citing the financial hardship and legality questions about this decision, the County decided to provide local media with a grant program that would cover their fees.
kymkemp.com
Reports of Shots Fired in Myers Flat
Yesterday, residents of Myers Flat report multiple gunshots were fired off between at least two different individuals. Law enforcement investigated the incident. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “On Aug. 29, 2022, at about 6:17 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Orchard Way in Myers Flat for the report of gunshots and arguing heard.”
mendofever.com
Ongoing Issues With A Rooster, Female Subject In Distress – Ukiah Police Logs 08.27.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County
SANTA ROSA -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
kymkemp.com
Burn Victim Airlifted, Two Structures Destroyed, Three Dogs Dead in Yesterday’s Old Fire Southeast of Ukiah
Yesterday afternoon the Old Fire ignited on Yokayo Ranch Road southeast of Ukiah prompting evacuation warnings and a multi-agency response before firefighters got control of the flames. Ukiah Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Eric Singleton revealed the Old Fire resulted in one patient airlifted due to burns, a trailer and...
Bay Area man missing after car is found ablaze on side of highway
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Bay Area man who mysteriously disappeared six weeks ago. Gregory Peterson, a 62-year-old man from Cloverdale, went missing on July 16.
mendofever.com
Juveniles Were Playing Basketball, Four Females In Room Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 08.26.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
mendofever.com
Out on Bail for Murder, Fort Bragg Man is Back in Jail Accused of Murdering a Second Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg,...
ksro.com
Man Fires Gun into the Air During Santa Rosa Road Rage Incident
A man is behind bars on suspicion of firing a gun into the air, then pointing it at another driver during a road rage incident in Santa Rosa. The man was arrested in Willits in Mendocino County following Monday afternoon’s incident. He’s accused of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a gun. Authorities say the suspect and another driver were brake-checking each other near Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. The suspect is accused of then getting out of his car, firing at least two rounds into the air, and pointing the gun at the other driver before taking off. A short time later, a passerby reported seeing a handgun that had been thrown in the street in the area. Investigators think that was the gun the road rage suspect used.
mendofever.com
The Homicide of a Ukiah Man Found Dead Along Low Gap Road Remains Unsolved Nearly Two Years Later
Low Gap Road is one of those Mendocino County thoroughfares that is carved out of the wild. The road is a product of the New Deal, funded in part by the Work Projects Administration. Members of the Silent Generation toiled in the rock, completing the road in 1938. Beginning in...
The Mendocino Voice
Gina Bean ordered to appear on drug charges at Ten Mile courthouse Tuesday morning
FORT BRAGG, 8/29/22 — Gina Bean, who was convicted of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, in Mendocino, has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Bean is technically out on bail and probation simultaneously while attorneys appeal her criminal conviction, but she was cited and released by the Fort Bragg Police Department July 2 on suspicion of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.
mendofever.com
Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation
Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
