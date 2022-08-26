ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 4:58 p.m.] Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Small fire on Mount Konocti begins after thunderstorm

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters contained a small wildland fire in the Black Forest on Mount Konocti on Monday, a fire that appeared shortly after a brief thunderstorm. The Konocti fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was said to be about half a mile up the mountain, with crews accessing it from the Riviera Heights subdivision.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Red urchin fishery still struggling on North Coast after kelp collapse; ‘everybody’s scared’

FORT BRAGG, CA, 8/28/22 — Marcos Aban and Ken Gerken spend several days each week diving 80 to 90 feet below the water’s surface off the North Coast, catching as much red urchin as they can. Aban’s career began as a tender on an urchin boat in the late nineties; Gerken started diving in Southern California in the eighties. This fishery was a booming business then. Now, the state is waiting for approval on a second federal fishery disaster declaration to free up funds for struggling processors and fisherman, and Aban’s boat — on which Gerken joins up for dives — is one of the only vessels consistently fishing for red urchin out of Noyo Harbor.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Coyote, CA
kymkemp.com

Law Enforcement Descend on Garberville Town Square Bringing Coffee and Goodwill

Law enforcement officers were spotted at the Garberville’s Farmer’s Market last week. Their appearance was the second week in a row that community members noticed a police presence at the weekly event. However, no nefarious deeds were afoot. Local law enforcement officers were participating in community outreach through the “Coffee with a Cop” program.
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

First Amendment Coalition Sends Letter to County of Mendocino About Their Decision to Charge for Public Record Requests

This summer, the County of Mendocino has decided that the number of Public Record Acts requests have been onerous and have, with certain restrictions, decided to charge for filling these requests. After a number of local media stepped forward citing the financial hardship and legality questions about this decision, the County decided to provide local media with a grant program that would cover their fees.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Reports of Shots Fired in Myers Flat

Yesterday, residents of Myers Flat report multiple gunshots were fired off between at least two different individuals. Law enforcement investigated the incident. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “On Aug. 29, 2022, at about 6:17 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Orchard Way in Myers Flat for the report of gunshots and arguing heard.”
MYERS FLAT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in Santa Rosa road rage shooting arrested in Mendocino County

SANTA ROSA  -- A suspect alleged to have fired a handgun in the air during in a road rage incident Monday in Santa Rosa turned himself in later that same day in Willits, according to Santa Rosa police.Detectives convinced Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, 28, of Fortuna, to turn himself in to Willits police. He was later booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm. Officers responded in Santa Rosa to several calls about 12:11 p.m. of a shooting in the area of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, where witnesses reported a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man Fires Gun into the Air During Santa Rosa Road Rage Incident

A man is behind bars on suspicion of firing a gun into the air, then pointing it at another driver during a road rage incident in Santa Rosa. The man was arrested in Willits in Mendocino County following Monday afternoon’s incident. He’s accused of assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a gun. Authorities say the suspect and another driver were brake-checking each other near Sebastopol Road and West Avenue. The suspect is accused of then getting out of his car, firing at least two rounds into the air, and pointing the gun at the other driver before taking off. A short time later, a passerby reported seeing a handgun that had been thrown in the street in the area. Investigators think that was the gun the road rage suspect used.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Gina Bean ordered to appear on drug charges at Ten Mile courthouse Tuesday morning

FORT BRAGG, 8/29/22 — Gina Bean, who was convicted of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, in Mendocino, has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Bean is technically out on bail and probation simultaneously while attorneys appeal her criminal conviction, but she was cited and released by the Fort Bragg Police Department July 2 on suspicion of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Former Willits Police Lieutenant Becomes Target of Criminal Investigation

Derek Hendry, a former Lieutenant of the Willits Police Department, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office which served a search warrant on his Ukiah home. Lake County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lauren Berlinn told us that LCSO’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation serving...
WILLITS, CA

