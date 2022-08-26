Read full article on original website
From L.A. to East Texas: Third-generation dog trainer continues family legacy
LONGVIEW, Texas — When it comes to training dogs, Robert R. Weatherwax knows exactly what it takes to get the job done. Weatherwax is a third-generation professional dog trainer. His father, Robert W. (Bob) Weatherwax, and grandfather, Ruddell (Rudd) Weatherwax, were the trainers of 10 generations of well-known TV dog Lassie. His grandfather trained every Lassie since “Lassie Come Home” in 1943. But the Weatherwax name doesn’t stop there.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
City of Longview 'surprised' by high number of housing voucher applicants
LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in almost a year, the Longview Housing Authority opened its voucher waitlist and the numbers were shocking– receiving hundreds in just a few hours. "We were surprised," said Richard Yeakley, city of Longview's public information officer. "In four hours, they had...
The Teacher Incentive Allotment was awarded to three teachers from Winona ISD
WINONA, Texas — Several Winona ISD teachers are on their way to a six figure salary. The district held an awards dinner Tuesday night to honor the educators for excelling. Monica Beasley, Jackie Harris, and Dana Thacker received the Texas Education Agency's Teacher Incentive Allotment. Dana Thacker is celebrating...
BLOOMTOWN: Several businesses apply for permits in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Business is blooming in the Rose City with several permits for developments and new locations in the works, including a salon with a speakeasy, a second Chipotle, new workout facilities and school upgrades. According to the city of Tyler permit website, a second Chipotle restaurant will...
UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will soon offer a bachelor of science in computer engineering to prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the technology field. In an announcement Tuesday, the university said the degree will be a part of the UT Tyler College of Engineering and launch in fall 2023.
Tyler man accused of fatally striking pedestrian indicted on intoxication manslaughter
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man accused of fatally striking an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated on State Highway 64 in April was recently indicted. Justin Pierce, 29, was indicted on charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death during a Smith County grand jury session on July 21.
City of Jacksonville to celebrate 150th anniversary with street festival
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The city of Jacksonville will celebrate its 150th year or sesquicentennial anniversary this October with a street festival to welcome visitors and natives. Jacksonville was founded in 1872 along newly laid rail line. Organizers are seeking to honor the significant date on Oct. 22 by decorating...
Tyler police could see upgrade to tasers, body cams with new budget proposal
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department could be getting millions of dollars worth of new equipment - all in the form of upgraded tasers and brand new body-worn cameras. If approved, the new equipment would be covered by the city budget with a funding price of $2.6 million over the next five years.
East Texan prepares group of pilots for SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission
TYLER, Texas — A group of pilots got a chance to go through extensive aero training for the next SpaceX program, the Polaris Dawn mission. Crew members will spend up to five days in orbit to conduct research that SpaceX hopes will pave the way for travel to Mars.
UPDATE: Crews clear scene of crash at intersection of Paluxy Dr., ESE Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection. According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m. As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared. Details concerning injuries...
Whitehouse ISD heightens security as high school football kicks off
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football season is officially here in East Texas and that means fans cheering in the stands under the "Friday Night Lights." With hundreds of fans expected to fill the stands, Whitehouse ISD is working closely with the Whitehouse Police Department to ensure folks are staying safe this season.
Crews responding to reports of structure fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says crews are responding to reports of a structure fire. According to police, the fire broke out just after 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Shiloh Rd., near the Edinburgh Rd. intersection. Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this...
Two pets die in Longview mobile home fire
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two family pets perished in a mobile home fire at 705 Delia Drive on Aug. 25 at around 8:45 a.m in Longview. Longview Fire Department arrived on the scene of a home engulfed in flames. Fire was contained to the single home but an adjacent mobile...
DPS: At least 1 dead in crash on Troup Highway
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash on a busy Smith County road. According to DPS, the crash occurred near the intersection of Meador Cemetery Rd. and Troup Hwy. CBS19 has a crew en route and will update this article...
DPS: 1 dead, ambulance crew treated for minor injuries after major crash closes portion of Toll 49
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another is injured following a major crash involving an ambulance that closed a portion of Toll 49 in Smith County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred just south of Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Lindale. The...
Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout
TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
Lindale ISD approved for state incentives program
LINDALE, Texas — Almost 43,000 teachers in the state of Texas either resigned or retired in 2021, according to state data. It's a new record, but there are efforts underway to retain talented educators. Lindale ISD has been approved for the state funded program called the Texas Teacher Incentive...
City of Tyler to extend Legacy Trail
TYLER, Texas — Those who love the city of Tyler's trails and parks will get an extra few miles to explore soon. The city is presenting an extension to the Legacy Trail Project and plans for its completion by next year. "We want to provide active transportation opportunities for...
Tyler police identify pedestrian killed after getting struck on South Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Tyler. Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, walked across S. Broadway Ave from the area of the Whataburger around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said he...
