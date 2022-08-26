ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon News

Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
Ohio Republican Party faces leadership challenge months before November election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party with just two months to go until the the Nov. 8 election. Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, announced Monday that he is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik at the party’s scheduled Sept. 9 organizational meeting. The meeting will be the state GOP’s first since the Aug. 2 election, when under-the-radar races for state central committee seats were held alongside elections for state legislative seats.
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Honda announced in partnership with LG Energy Solutions (LGES), it will be building a $4.4 billion plant in the U.S. early next year. Along with a tweet from Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, followed by a statement from Gov. Mike DeWine, all indications are this plant is coming to Ohio.
Honda battery plant coming to Ohio, reports state

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution are building a new battery plant in the U.S., Honda said in a filing Monday. Honda and LGES will invest a total of USD $4.4 billion in the new facility, the filing states, adding that the location “is yet to be finalized.”
The Best Sunflower Fields in Ohio to Visit

Sunflower Fields in Ohio? This year, plan to visit a sunflower farm to enjoy the magical feeling of walking among tall and colorful sunflower plants. Ohio has multiple locations to make this dream come true. Wait until late summer or early fall to visit these farms when the flowers are...
What’s in the affidavit for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, August 26, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what you’ll see in the affidavit supporting the August 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, hear the you-can't-make-this-stuff-up story behind the conviction of the former mayor of Woodmere, learn the incredible way two female Akron Buchtel High School students shocked their football coach, catch the latest on trade rumors circling around the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, and get caught up on how the Cleveland Guardians are honoring the man behind the drum John Adams, and more on 3News Now.
A look at Northeast Ohio's future in electric vehicles

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — The Rust Belt's transformation is electric. Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda announced Monday they are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. In a statement...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio

There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
Alleged code violator acquitted

A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio

US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
