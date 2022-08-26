Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Vernon News
Ryan wants Ohio as an arsenal of energy for the U.S.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) told the Mount Vernon News on his U.S. Senate campaign that he wants Ohio to be an arsenal of energy for the United States. Ryan will face Republican J.D. Vance in the General Election on Nov. 8. The production of natural gas in Ohio needs to...
Ohio Legislature Worries It’s Not Cruel Enough
Leaders fret as other states take the lead in cruelty
Is the Ohio Republican Party having a civil war over how far to the right it should go? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party: Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik. We’re talking about the power struggle, and Summit’s statewide role, on Today in Ohio....
Mailbox thefts growing concern in Ohio, US
As police in Groveport, Ohio investigate after mailboxes outside a post office were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Ohio Republican Party faces leadership challenge months before November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A leadership fight is emerging at the Ohio Republican Party with just two months to go until the the Nov. 8 election. Bryan Williams, chairman of the Summit County Republican Party and current state party vice-chair, announced Monday that he is challenging Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik at the party’s scheduled Sept. 9 organizational meeting. The meeting will be the state GOP’s first since the Aug. 2 election, when under-the-radar races for state central committee seats were held alongside elections for state legislative seats.
Honda factory could be coming to Ohio: Report
A report from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Honda and LG are planning to build a factory in Ohio, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted teased Monday morning that this is a possibility.
Gas prices falling in Northeast Ohio: Down 14 cents in Akron, 10 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — After experiencing a spike last week, gas prices have dropped 13.9 cents per gallon in Akron and 10.5 cents in Cleveland. The average is now listed at $3.45 per gallon in Akron and $3.54 in Cleveland, according to new data released early Monday morning by GasBuddy.
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine to visit Elyria, Cleveland Heights Tuesday for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
ELYRIA, Ohio — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Lorain County and Cuyahoga County Tuesday, August 30, to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, a news release said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will join her. First Lady DeWine will first stop at Lorain County’s Imagination...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Honda’s new $4.4B battery plant appears headed for Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Monday, Honda announced in partnership with LG Energy Solutions (LGES), it will be building a $4.4 billion plant in the U.S. early next year. Along with a tweet from Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, followed by a statement from Gov. Mike DeWine, all indications are this plant is coming to Ohio.
Fox 19
Honda battery plant coming to Ohio, reports state
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Honda Motor Co. and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution are building a new battery plant in the U.S., Honda said in a filing Monday. Honda and LGES will invest a total of USD $4.4 billion in the new facility, the filing states, adding that the location “is yet to be finalized.”
msn.com
The Best Sunflower Fields in Ohio to Visit
Sunflower Fields in Ohio? This year, plan to visit a sunflower farm to enjoy the magical feeling of walking among tall and colorful sunflower plants. Ohio has multiple locations to make this dream come true. Wait until late summer or early fall to visit these farms when the flowers are...
What’s in the affidavit for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, August 26, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what you’ll see in the affidavit supporting the August 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, hear the you-can't-make-this-stuff-up story behind the conviction of the former mayor of Woodmere, learn the incredible way two female Akron Buchtel High School students shocked their football coach, catch the latest on trade rumors circling around the Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, and get caught up on how the Cleveland Guardians are honoring the man behind the drum John Adams, and more on 3News Now.
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
A look at Northeast Ohio's future in electric vehicles
LORDSTOWN, Ohio — The Rust Belt's transformation is electric. Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda announced Monday they are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. In a statement...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
New website to make life saving drug naloxone available, free to Ohioans
Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new website that aims to make requesting naloxone, a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose, easily available to Ohioans. The website, naloxone.ohio.gov, was launched as part of recognition of Annual Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 as well as September being recognized as recovery month.
Indictments handed down to 14 for their roles in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking organization
CLEVELAND — A 38-count indictment was handed down to to fourteen members of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The indictment alleged that the defendants participated...
newsonthegreen.com
Alleged code violator acquitted
A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
sciotopost.com
Farmers Almanac Predicts Unreasonably Cold Winter For Ohio
US – The Farmers Almanac has been predicting weather ahead of time since 1818 and provides extended weather forecasts. “Shivery temperatures are predicted to rattle warm weather seekers in the Southeast and South Central states, but the real shivers might send people in the Great Lakes areas, Northeast, and North Central regions hibernating. According to the Almanac, the North Central States are forecast to experience extremely cold temperatures, (possibly 40° below zero!) especially during mid-January,”said the Farmers Almanac.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3