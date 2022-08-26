ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Local hospital leaders donate blood and encourage everyone to do the same

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Desert Care Network's chief executive officer and Eisenhower Health's chief operating officer, jointly donated blood today in an effort to highlight the critical need of blood donations.

Desert Care Network CEO Michele Finney and Eisenhower Health COO Ken Wheat donated blood at LifeStream's Rancho Mirage Donor Center, spokesperson Lee Rice with Eisenhower Health told City News Service.

"LifeStream is proud to have such dedicated partners and champions for community health in Michele and Ken," said LifeStream President/CEO & Medical Director Dr. Rick Axelrod in a statement. "We hope their joint donations on Thursday encourage local blood donors to come out and give the gift of blood."

LifeStream provides blood exclusively to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage and JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, according to a statement from LifeStream. Alexrod said that he hopes Michele and Ken's joint donations will encourage others to donate blood.

Axelrod said an ongoing critical blood shortage impacts hospitals and patients as blood is essential to surgeries that occur daily at area hospitals, according to the statement. At least 500 blood donations are needed daily to fulfill the patient need.

Fixed-site donor centers can be found in Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Riverside, Murrieta, Hemet, Ontario, Victorville, Placentia and San Bernardino.

