krcrtv.com
Out-of-control trash fire destroys trailers, vehicles on Cal Pak Road
HOOPA, Calif. — An out-of-control trash fire spread and destroyed two trailers and two vehicles on Cal Pak Road in Hoopa on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the Hoopa Fire Department, the fire was started due to dooryard trash being lit on fire. Fire crews made it to the site to put out the flames, sparring three homes from being burnt in the process.
Porterville Recorder
Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes...
krcrtv.com
Fire departments across Northstate to receive wildfire preparedness funding
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Fire departments throughout the Northstate will be seeing some new wildfire safety funding thanks to a multi-organization grant program. Through PG&E's Corporation Foundation and the California Fire Foundation (CFF), $149,000 will be dispersed over 12 fire departments throughout Northern California in hopes to bolster disaster preparedness efforts. This is all a part of the Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program which, since 2018, has granted over $3 million to over 250 fire departments throughout the state.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Crews Brought by Boat and Helicopter to Fight Multiple New Fires in Difficult to Access Land Near Klamath Glen
Since yesterday afternoon several fires have started in the difficult to access area around Hwy 169 south of Klamath Glen in northern Humboldt County. The Johnson Fire which started yesterday afternoon about 3:30 p.m. is under control at a little over six acres. However, three new fires started this morning...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex containment drops by 26% overnight; fire officials remain optimistic
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire saw a pretty significant drop in containment last night, but officials say this isn't because of any drastic spreading. After fire crews steadily improved their containment of the Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire, ultimately reaching 80% about a week...
krcrtv.com
Will gas prices hike as Labor Day Weekend approaches?
CHICO, CALIF. — With Labor Day right around the corner, will gas prices increase or decrease?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for unleaded regular gasoline significantly increased over the years. In 1976, the average cost for gas was $0.61; with inflation, the price would translate to $4.72.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Descend on Garberville Town Square Bringing Coffee and Goodwill
Law enforcement officers were spotted at the Garberville’s Farmer’s Market last week. Their appearance was the second week in a row that community members noticed a police presence at the weekly event. However, no nefarious deeds were afoot. Local law enforcement officers were participating in community outreach through the “Coffee with a Cop” program.
kymkemp.com
Motorcycle Crash at King Salmon Was Fatal, Reports CHP
On August 21, 2022, at approximately 1:30 PM, the Humboldt Area CHP received a report of a head-on collision on King Salmon Avenue, near the entrance to the PG&E power plant. A preliminary investigation by CHP determined that a 2006 BMW sedan, being driven by 21 year old Dillon Thornton-Weaver of Eureka, was traveling eastbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching a slower moving vehicle in the lane ahead of him. A 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, being driven by 49 year old Jay Lewis of Eureka, was traveling westbound on King Salmon Ave., approaching the other vehicles. The BMW attempted to pass the slower moving vehicle ahead, and traveled into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the motorcycle, causing the vehicles to collide head-on. Mr. Lewis suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased by emergency medical personnel on scene. Mr. Thornton-Weaver suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital.
North Bay road rage incident leads to shooting
SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police made an arrest in a Monday road rage incident that led to a shooting, according to a Facebook post. Arnaldo Jimenez-Romeo, a 28-year-old from Fortuna in Humboldt County, was booked into Sonoma County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony negligent discharge of a firearm. Shortly after […]
krcrtv.com
California's second and final free fishing day is on Saturday
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer its second free fishing day of the year on Saturday. The CDFW typically offers two free days per year: the Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend, and the Saturday before Labor Day. However, it'll be hot: temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach well past triple digits for many parts of the Northstate.
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
California will have a hard time replacing Diablo Canyon
Most Californians share an interest in clean, sustainable energy for California and are probably pleased to see the expansion of wind and solar energy in California. Since 2001, California has almost completely eliminated coal-fired power plants, increased wind power from 1% to 5% of total generation and increased solar power from almost nothing to 11% of total generation. These are all climate achievements to be celebrated, but California will lose its single largest source of low-carbon electricity if residents do not act soon.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: ‘Structure Protection Task Force’ Assigned to Trinity County Towns; Forest Closures Still in Effect, Including River Access at Kimtu; 32,500 Acres Burned, 80 Percent Containment
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 32,572 acres with 80% containment and 1,860 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex Reaches 30,775 Acres with 80% containment
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 30,775 acres with 80% containment and 1,970 personnel assigned to the incident.
North Bay city leads Bay Area and California for water conservation during historic drought
In June, Petaluma residents reduced water use by 34% and in July, even better- down 35%. Here's why residents have been so successful:
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
krcrtv.com
Wildfire breaks out near McCovey Ranch southeast of Klamath; fire now 17 acres in size
KLAMATH, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are responding to a growing wildfire on Highway 196 near McCovey Ranch in Klamath. Dubbed the McCovey Fire, crews say flames have burned 17 acres since it sparked Monday morning. The fire is reportedly burning in steep terrain near the Humboldt-Del Norte County...
FOX Reno
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
Oregon wildfire prompts Bay Area Air Quality Advisory
Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to wildfire smoke filtering down from the Rum Creek Fire in Oregon.
