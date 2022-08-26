Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This YearTom HandyNew York City, NY
This New York Hike Leads to the Ruins of an Abandoned AsylumTravel MavenNew York City, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Governor Abbott Said While Biden Ignores the Crisis, Texas Steps UpTom HandyTexas State
Related
Yankees’ true feelings on Aroldis Chapman’s infection from tattoo
Well, this is certainly one of the weirder injuries this season. Amid a rather tumultuous stretch of games, the New York Yankees received some unfortunate news about Aroldis Chapman. The closer was placed on the IL list for an infection on his leg. The reason for the infection? A recent tattoo Chapman had.
Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident
The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
3 reasons why Xander Bogaerts will not re-sign with the Red Sox in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are one of the most renowned franchises in recent MLB history. Over the past 15 years, they have won three World Series championships, but this season has greatly disappointed the organization. Signing Trevor Story in the offseason seemed to be a band-aid solution as the front office has not prioritized the extensions of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Ronald Acuna Jr reveals worrying reason for two-game absence for Braves
As the Atlanta Braves try to chase the New York Mets, one of their key players was surprisingly absent for the last two games. Ronald Acuna Jr, the team’s star leadoff hitter, has been out for the team’s last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals. That is a worrying sign for Atlanta, who sorely missed Acuna’s hitting in those games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was scratched from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Monday and was placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. The Dodgers, despite their 2022 success, have been hit hard with various injuries. Walker Buehler is already set […] The post Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled in recent games. And those struggles have forced his manager to move him down the lineup. The Yankees released their lineup on Monday, and it saw the struggling first baseman batting sixth. It’s the first time Rizzo has hit sixth in any lineup since his 2011 […] The post Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone
New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
RELATED PEOPLE
Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels
The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge […] The post Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay
The American League MVP race is fascinating this season. On one hand, Aaron Judge is breaking all kinds of home run records for the New York Yankees. He’s already clubbed 50 long balls and we are not even in September yet! But then there is the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is […] The post Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status
The New York Giants have some difficult decisions to make while trying to narrow the roster down to 53 players, and Brian Daboll dropped a surprising tidbit about Kenny Golladay after the final preseason game, a loss to the Jets. When asked if Golladay’s roster spot was potentially in jeopardy, Daboll somewhat dodged the question. […] The post Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series
The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
Giants makes intriguing roster decision with Darius Slayton amid trade talks
The New York Giants have been looking to trade Darius Slayton as roster cuts near. Slayton has shown a lot of potential throughout the start of his career with the Giants, but was largely phased out of the offense last season with the additions of Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney to the offense.
NFL・
Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds
Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign
The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lucas Giolito got ‘kicked in the face’ trying to turn season around
The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 season with as much hype as any in recent memory. There is just over a month left in the regular season and the White Sox find themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Much of that has to do with injuries, but also a number of players have underperformed. One such player is starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.
Dodgers officially announce Clayton Kershaw return date from injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 89-38. That puts them on pace to win 114 games this season. The Major League record is 116 held by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and the 2001 Seattle Mariners. Well, the rich are about to get richer as news surfaced that Clayton Kershaw’s return to the rotation is imminent.
Red Sox reveal plans for Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora amid abysmal 2022 season
The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of an abysmal 2022 season. They currently place last in the American League East division. Management has come under fire due to a string of questionable decisions over the past few years. The Mookie Betts trade brought enough questions of its own. But their confusing 2022 MLB trade deadline drew criticism from around MLB. The Red Sox added Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer, but traded Christian Vasquez. Additionally, they opted to not trade Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
107K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0