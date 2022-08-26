ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin was scratched from his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins on Monday and was placed on the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain, per Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio. The Dodgers, despite their 2022 success, have been hit hard with various injuries. Walker Buehler is already set […] The post Dodgers hit with brutal Tony Gonsolin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jarren Duran’s parting message from Red Sox manager Alex Cora before being sent down

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran may have been sent down to the minors, but team manager Alex Cora made sure to give him a clear path back to the top level. In two related moves, the Red Sox optioned Duran to Triple-A Worcester as they activated second baseman Trevor Story from the injured list. The latter has been out since July due to a wrist fracture, but Boston reinstated him as they look to get more batting help.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has struggled in recent games. And those struggles have forced his manager to move him down the lineup. The Yankees released their lineup on Monday, and it saw the struggling first baseman batting sixth. It’s the first time Rizzo has hit sixth in any lineup since his 2011 […] The post Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo reacts to being moved down to No. 6 spot in batting order appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader gets important injury update from Aaron Boone

New York Yankees trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader has yet to feature for the team since they traded for him in a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. Meanwhile, Jordan Montgomery, who was dealt away in the trade, has been excellent since joining the Cardinals. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a key update on Bader’s injury on Tuesday, indicating that the defensive-minded outfielder could be nearing a return to action. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone revealed that the Yankees have begun ramping up Bader’s activity and could send him out for rehab games before long.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge […] The post Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay

The American League MVP race is fascinating this season. On one hand, Aaron Judge is breaking all kinds of home run records for the New York Yankees. He’s already clubbed 50 long balls and we are not even in September yet! But then there is the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is […] The post Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani MVP race draws brutally honest take from Yankees’ Michael Kay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status

The New York Giants have some difficult decisions to make while trying to narrow the roster down to 53 players, and Brian Daboll dropped a surprising tidbit about Kenny Golladay after the final preseason game, a loss to the Jets. When asked if Golladay’s roster spot was potentially in jeopardy, Daboll somewhat dodged the question. […] The post Giants’ Brian Daboll drops eye-opening take on Kenny Golladay’s roster status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series

The New York Mets celebrated Old Timer’s Day at Citi Field on Saturday. However, the day was more than that for team icon Ray Knight. Knight’s inclusion in Old Timer’s Day would not seem out of the ordinary to the outside observer. The former corner infielder was a two-time All-Star who helped the team win […] The post ‘It hurts to this day’: Mets Icon sounds off on animus against Wilpons who shunned him since 1986 World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign

The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is […] The post Astros hit with brutal Justin Verlander injury amid Cy Young campaign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Lucas Giolito got ‘kicked in the face’ trying to turn season around

The Chicago White Sox entered the 2022 season with as much hype as any in recent memory. There is just over a month left in the regular season and the White Sox find themselves on the outside of the playoffs looking in. Much of that has to do with injuries, but also a number of players have underperformed. One such player is starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox reveal plans for Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora amid abysmal 2022 season

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of an abysmal 2022 season. They currently place last in the American League East division. Management has come under fire due to a string of questionable decisions over the past few years. The Mookie Betts trade brought enough questions of its own. But their confusing 2022 MLB trade deadline drew criticism from around MLB. The Red Sox added Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer, but traded Christian Vasquez. Additionally, they opted to not trade Xander Bogaerts and JD Martinez.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

