Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Community members advocate for free bus passes for unhoused Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas — Members of the community are pushing for CapMetro to change how unhoused people access public transportation. At Monday’s board meeting, community members asked for the green light to get free fares and bus passes for people experiencing homelessness. “[It’s] very hard for someone who hasn’t...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom

Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls are most...
LOCKHART, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Combination of rain and drought put extra stress on Austin roads

AUSTIN, Texas — The combination of drought followed by heavy rain is stressing Austin roads. Cracks and potholes are the most common problems and city roads could see more of them with a week of rain in the forecast. “We could see additional potholes and cracking, but that’s what...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run by big rig on I-35 upper deck

Austin Police say a pedestrian was killed over the weekend after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the I-35 upper deck. It happened Saturday, August, 27, in the 3800 block of I-35 in Central Austin. The Austin Police Department says 24-year-old Ian Lewis was struck in the southbound lanes at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hit the water for a great cause at The Flatwater Foundation's annual paddle event!

Providing access to mental health services for those touched by cancer, The Flatwater Foundation invites you to grab a paddle and join them for the 13th annual Tyler's Dam That Cancer fundraising event. Trevor Scott welcomes Chelsea Hardee from The Flatwater Foundation to share how we can join them on the lake for this worthy cause.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police seek help identifying NE Austin robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a Northeast Austin Little Caesar’s last month. It happened Thursday, July 28, at the pizza restaurant located at 1030 Norwood Park Boulevard, near the Hwy 198 & I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says between 10-10:30...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police seek help locating North Austin homicide suspect

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect from a North Austin homicide earlier this month. It happened Tuesday, August 9, at the Citgo located at 1600 Ohlen Road, near the intersection with Hwy 183. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address at around...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

DNA kit helps daughter meet father for the first time

AUSTIN, Texas — At-home DNA kits are not anything new, with millions of people trying to figure out where in the world they came from. For some, the results they receive can be life-changing. One woman's results led her from Atlanta, Georgia to Manor, Texas to meet the father she never knew she had.
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in North Austin single-vehicle crash

A man was killed Sunday night after a single-vehicle crash in North Austin, police say. It happened at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Yager Lane. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the crash at around 10:20 p.m. The unidentified driver was taken to a local...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Overnight storm brings major flooding at Brushy Creek in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Heavy rainfall overnight brought major flooding, road closures, and low water crossing closures in south central Williamson County. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning that was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS Austin chief meteorologist Chikage Windler found this downed tree...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police ID pedestrian killed after collision on SE Austin

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed last week after a collision with a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened Tuesday, August 23, in the 700 block of East Slaughter Lane, just east of the intersection with I-35 The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a report of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Missing 85-year-old woman last seen yesterday in North Austin, has been found

AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE----- The Austin Police Department says, Mrs.Godwin has been found safe. ORIGINAL ------------- The Austin Police Department says a missing 85-year-old woman was last seen Saturday afternoon in North Austin. APD is asking the community for help to locate Geraldine Godwin, who was last seen at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock Police investigating fatal crash on Louis Henna Blvd.

Police in Round Rock are investigating a fatal traffic crash Monday morning on Louis Henna Boulevard. It happened at around 10 a.m. at the intersection with A.W. Grimes Boulevard. Round Rock PD said A.W. Grimes and eastbound Louis were shut down as crews worked to clear the scene. The intersection...
ROUND ROCK, TX

