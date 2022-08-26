ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Macon's murder numbers poised to pass last year

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As of the end of August, there have been 47 homicides in Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones and, while that may seem like an average number for a year, we still have months to go. The majority of these homicides, 42 to be exact, have...
13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb plans September event to encourage emergency preparedness

MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
wgxa.tv

Homicide investigation in West Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a home on Courtland Avenue where a woman is dead. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the woman is about 26-27 years old and was the apparent victim of a homicide. The woman's identity has not yet been released and the...
41nbc.com

Two injured in South Macon shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot Saturday in the area of Elkan Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the exact location of the shooting is unknown. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators. We’ll have more information on the story as it becomes available.
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in Courtland Ave. stabbing

UPDATE (2/2): Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has provided more information concerning the incident at Courtland Avenue. The coroner’s office was called to the scene at 9:50 p.m., and Jones confirms that that the cause of death was a stabbing. ———————– UPDATE (1/2):...
13WMAZ

Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon

Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

