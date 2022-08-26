Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
wgxa.tv
'It's a complex problem': Bibb County Sheriff's office cites two panhandlers in two years
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Life hasn't always been easy for Sharon Guilford. "When I moved here to Georgia, I said I'd never be homeless, sure enough, I was for eight months, when my car got taken, I lived four months in my car and the rest of it when my car got taken," Guilford said.
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
wfxl.com
Indictment: Macon teens shot at deputies, were trying to improve status with gang
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teens arrested for allegedly shooting at deputies in June 2022 as they were trying to pull their car over have been indicted on over a dozen charges. In documents obtained by WGXA News, 18-year-old Xzaydrian Ja'Won Lewis and 16-year-old Skylar Luke Hill were indicted...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgxa.tv
Macon's murder numbers poised to pass last year
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- As of the end of August, there have been 47 homicides in Macon according to Coroner Leon Jones and, while that may seem like an average number for a year, we still have months to go. The majority of these homicides, 42 to be exact, have...
Macon-Bibb plans September event to encourage emergency preparedness
MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
wgxa.tv
Homicide investigation in West Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies are responding to a home on Courtland Avenue where a woman is dead. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, the woman is about 26-27 years old and was the apparent victim of a homicide. The woman's identity has not yet been released and the...
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Bibb Sheriff's Office make arrest after woman stabbed to death in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect after a woman was stabbed to death on Monday night. According to a press release, 35-year-old Idris Oladipo Alaka was arrested in connection to the stabbing death of 27-year-old Brittany Wright. On Monday, the Bibb Sheriff's Office...
41nbc.com
Two injured in South Macon shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people were shot Saturday in the area of Elkan Avenue in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the exact location of the shooting is unknown. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and refused to cooperate with investigators. We’ll have more information on the story as it becomes available.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in Courtland Ave. stabbing
UPDATE (2/2): Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has provided more information concerning the incident at Courtland Avenue. The coroner’s office was called to the scene at 9:50 p.m., and Jones confirms that that the cause of death was a stabbing. ———————– UPDATE (1/2):...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Just walk away': Macon nonprofit working towards 'changing mindsets' against gun violence
MACON, Ga. — The Centers for Disease Control says Georgia’s rate of deaths from firearms ranks 15th among the states. Meanwhile, Macon-Bibb County could be on track for another homicide record this year. Now, a group says they're working to push back against those numbers. Eight months into...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two shot in Macon Saturday night, victims not cooperating with investigators
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Saturday night shooting in Macon is under investigation. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot on Elkan Avenue. That's off Rocky Creek Road in south Macon. Investigators say they still don't know the exact location of where the shooting happened...
POLICE: Man wanted after running from authorities in Washington Co.
William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for thieves targeting unsuspecting grocery shoppers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reminding the community to stay alert to their belongings out in public. This comes after a series of thefts taking place at local grocery stores. According to deputies, two male suspects are working together in the scheme. They'll choose a...
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
35 years later, Warner Robins police need help with unsolved homicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — For more than three decades, the Warner Robins Police Department has worked to solve a homicide case from the late 1980s. Now, they're offering $8,000 to anyone who can help figure out who left a woman for dead in her own home. In 1987, Warner...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1