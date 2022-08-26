HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston is ready to kick off the new school year with exciting fall programming. By offering a wide variety of after school programs and learning opportunities, the Y will continue to be a place of purpose, serving over 8,000 youth throughout the school year. The YMCA After School Care program engages students in meaningful learning opportunities, promotes health and wellness, supports academic achievement and fosters positive social and emotional development. Some popular programs include youth sports, childcare and camps, health programs, enrichment programs and more. The Y instills confidence within Houston’s youth to achieve their dreams and creates a sense of belonging in a welcoming environment. Through its innovative programming, the YMCA of Greater Houston aims to spark lasting change in youth and provide high-quality development opportunities.

