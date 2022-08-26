ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Volleyball: Grand Oaks Chalks Up Another District Win

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosted the Caney Creek Panthers Tuesday night in their second district match of the season. Grand Oaks High School was busy due to a lightning delay and while they waited, the student section took over half of the bleachers. As the match...
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)

With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands Highlander, Senior Claire Swanson Back to the Battlefield

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Claire Swanson's ongoing medical saga continues. Every time Claire makes it through a procedure and hopes she has won the war, something else pops up and she's back in for more tests and then more battles (surgeries). What is rearing its ugly head on Claire this time? More vascular compressions.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Rainey paces Bulldogs in season-opening romp

Before the season, Heights High School head coach Stephen Dixon said quarterback Allen Rainey – the backup to standout Jalen Morrison last season – possessed a unique combination of athleticism and throwing ability. At least in the season’s first week, that deadly combo was on full display. Rainey...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes

On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Adventure Community Blog

Welcome to the Adventure Community Blog. I am your host, Samantha. Happy August everyone!! I hope this month finds you in cool weather and even cooler games!. This week we have some crazy events for you as well as some recurring events. First things first, let's get these events started!
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need

HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rodeo Awards $1.2 Million in Achievement Scholarships to Texas College Students

HOUSTON, TX -- Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 100 deserving Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program. The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Prepares to Serve 8,000 Local Youth This Fall

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston is ready to kick off the new school year with exciting fall programming. By offering a wide variety of after school programs and learning opportunities, the Y will continue to be a place of purpose, serving over 8,000 youth throughout the school year. The YMCA After School Care program engages students in meaningful learning opportunities, promotes health and wellness, supports academic achievement and fosters positive social and emotional development. Some popular programs include youth sports, childcare and camps, health programs, enrichment programs and more. The Y instills confidence within Houston’s youth to achieve their dreams and creates a sense of belonging in a welcoming environment. Through its innovative programming, the YMCA of Greater Houston aims to spark lasting change in youth and provide high-quality development opportunities.
HOUSTON, TX
railfan.com

Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2

HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves

Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Viral Houston gumbo shop

Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON

A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Battleship Texas heads off for repairs

The Battleship Texas is leaving its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the the Battleship Texas Foundation (BTF), Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission.
LA PORTE, TX
Click2Houston.com

50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend

Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
HOUSTON, TX

