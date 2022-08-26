Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his familyhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officerhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Rice University ranked best college in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Water Polo: College Park Sweeps Oak Ridge; The Woodlands Dominate in 1st Half
Faith Marshall with Oak Ridge scores 5 while Mixon Vessel puts 1 in the back of the net. College Park dominated in the 2nd quarter scoring 9 of the 23 points. Megan Wilkins with 9 of the College Park 23 points. Oak Ridge vs College Park – Boys. College...
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Volleyball: Grand Oaks Chalks Up Another District Win
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Grand Oaks Grizzlies hosted the Caney Creek Panthers Tuesday night in their second district match of the season. Grand Oaks High School was busy due to a lightning delay and while they waited, the student section took over half of the bleachers. As the match...
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Football Rankings - Week 2 (8.29.22)
With the first week of the Texas high school football in the books, it is time to update the Top 20 in Class 6A. There were some big victories up top as the Top 4 entering the season all came home with wins. Shadow Creek had a big win over rival Manvel in the Battle of 288 to open the year, while C.E. King flexed against 5A power Crosby. Willis breaks into the Top 20 this week after an impressive win over Bryan Rudder.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Highlander, Senior Claire Swanson Back to the Battlefield
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Claire Swanson's ongoing medical saga continues. Every time Claire makes it through a procedure and hopes she has won the war, something else pops up and she's back in for more tests and then more battles (surgeries). What is rearing its ugly head on Claire this time? More vascular compressions.
Click2Houston.com
‘The Texas Bucket List’ host and creator Shane McAuliffe in Houston to spotlight a sweet local favorite
HOUSTON – A Texas summer-time favorite is checking off their bucket list!. Host and creator Shane McAuliffe and the rest of ‘The Texas Bucket List’ team are excited about meeting fans and sharing their enjoyment of the iconic brand’s sweet treats and eats. Guests can enjoy...
msn.com
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
theleadernews.com
Rainey paces Bulldogs in season-opening romp
Before the season, Heights High School head coach Stephen Dixon said quarterback Allen Rainey – the backup to standout Jalen Morrison last season – possessed a unique combination of athleticism and throwing ability. At least in the season’s first week, that deadly combo was on full display. Rainey...
Houston Press
A Celebration of Texas Dive Bars, Clubs and Watering Holes
On a recent Friday afternoon, Anthony Head, author of Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State, is sitting in Warren’s Inn in downtown Houston, ready to talk about his new book. “Texas A&M (University Press) made me change the subtitle of the book to Enduring Neighborhood...
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Adventure Community Blog
Welcome to the Adventure Community Blog. I am your host, Samantha. Happy August everyone!! I hope this month finds you in cool weather and even cooler games!. This week we have some crazy events for you as well as some recurring events. First things first, let's get these events started!
This $17.4M Houston home was completely expanded and remodeled in 2022
The two primary bathrooms are spa-like with enormous showers and soaking tubs.
Woodlands Online& LLC
SVN J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston Completes The Sale Of A 0.57-Acre Pad Site Located AT 508 S. Washington Ave. In Cleveland, TX
CLEVELAND, TX -- SVN | J. Beard Real Estate - Greater Houston, one of the nation’s premier brokerage firms, has recently completed the sale of a pad site consisting of 0.57 acres located at 508 S. Washington Ave. in Cleveland, TX. Jackson Cain of SVN | J. Beard Real...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers Host Mega Adoption Event to Find Homes for 1000+ Pets in Need
HOUSTON, TX -- Although pet acquisition soared during the pandemic, the sad truth is the need for adopting pets is acute. Petco Love, BOBS from Skechers, and several Houston, Tex.-based animal welfare organizations are teaming up for a mega adoption event, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. The goal to increase public awareness of pet adoption comes as shelters struggle with a record number of pets in care.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rodeo Awards $1.2 Million in Achievement Scholarships to Texas College Students
HOUSTON, TX -- Today, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that 100 deserving Texas college students will receive $1.2 million in additional educational funds through the Rodeo’s Achievement Scholarship Program. The Achievement Scholarships are awarded to current Rodeo scholars who are working toward an undergraduate degree, have completed...
Woodlands Online& LLC
YMCA Houston Prepares to Serve 8,000 Local Youth This Fall
HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston is ready to kick off the new school year with exciting fall programming. By offering a wide variety of after school programs and learning opportunities, the Y will continue to be a place of purpose, serving over 8,000 youth throughout the school year. The YMCA After School Care program engages students in meaningful learning opportunities, promotes health and wellness, supports academic achievement and fosters positive social and emotional development. Some popular programs include youth sports, childcare and camps, health programs, enrichment programs and more. The Y instills confidence within Houston’s youth to achieve their dreams and creates a sense of belonging in a welcoming environment. Through its innovative programming, the YMCA of Greater Houston aims to spark lasting change in youth and provide high-quality development opportunities.
railfan.com
Texas Museum Hopes to Restore Southern Pacific 2-10-2
HOUSTON — The Texas Railway Preservation Association announced over the weekend that they hoped to restore a Southern Pacific 2-10-2 to operation. The locomotive, 982, was built by Baldwin in 1919 and has been on display in Houston for decades. As part of the restoration, the group has also...
papercitymag.com
Houston Native’s New Texas Cowboy Movie Gets a Red Carpet Premiere in Katy — Telling the Story of Bass Reeves
Isaiah Washington, Thomas Q. Jones at the premier of 'Corsicana, held at Studio Cinema Grill in Katy, Texas. What: The red carpet premiere of the full-length film Corsicana. PC Moment: The premiere of a new Western movie called Corsicana (after the Texas town) carried a local vibe. The movie was co-written and directed by Isaiah Washington ( Dr. Preston Burke of Grey’s Anatomy), a Willowridge High School grad. Washington also stars in the flick.
Click2Houston.com
Viral Houston gumbo shop
Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, have you heard about Supreme Gumbo on Almeda road? The food is so popular, the line wraps around the door. People visit it from across the country and it’s the newest hot spot for Houston celebrities. What makes the gumbo so good? When is the best time of the week for you to try out the food? The owners join us on set, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
mocomotive.com
URGENT TRAFFIC ALERT-LOOP 336 CONROE AND I-45 TO HOUSTON
A procession is about to take place from the Montgomery County Forensic Center to Barkley Funeral Home in Houston. This will be the body of Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin who was gunned down Sunday evening. The process…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/urgent-traffic-alert-loop-336-conroe-and-i-45-to-houston/
Battleship Texas heads off for repairs
The Battleship Texas is leaving its home at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the the Battleship Texas Foundation (BTF), Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Texas Historical Commission.
Click2Houston.com
50 Cent celebrity Houston weekend
Monday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, artist 50 Cent now calls Houston home. Over the weekend his celebrity friends were in town for a party. At 3:00 p.m. you’ll hear our interview with 50 Cent from the floor of the UofH basketball court.
