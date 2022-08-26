ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Family & friends gather to remember Temario Stokes Jr.

By Cornelius Hocker
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072zz0_0hVtKDe500

GREENWOOD — On Thursday night, family and friends of 16-year-old Temario Stokes Jr. gathered at the spot where his young life was cut short.

Thursday morning, he was shot and killed while at a bus stop near the intersection of Providence Drive and Winterwood Drive in the Summerfield Village neighborhood.

RELATED: 16-year-old Whiteland HS student killed in Greenwood shooting

You could feel the sadness in the air as those at the memorial came to terms with Stokes Jr. no longer being with them. The somber silence of the moment was pierced by the cries of Stokes Jr.'s mom, Tiera Ervin Montgomery.

In the hours after her son was killed, Ervin Montgomery said she came upon a horrific scene after hearing gun shots that morning.

"I ran outside and seen my son laying on the ground shot multiple times," she said. "My baby was just a beautiful person, gone too soon."

Greenwood Police Department said this shooting was targeted.

The victim and suspect were both teenagers, 16 and 18.

Those at the memorial right around those ages, got an important message from a woman says she was one of Stokes Jr.'s aunties.

"It's okay to say I'm sorry or as the young people say, my bad. It doesn't make you less than a man or a woman. It really makes you a man or a woman to walk away than to pull that trigger."

That woman, who preferred not to share her name with WRTV, went on to say Stokes Jr.'s family is going to need a lot of support in the future, especially his mom.

"She just don't need us today. This is just the beginning of her journey. She's going to need you every day, minute, second and hour."

Greenwood Police and the Clark Pleasant School Corporation will hold a news conference Friday morning, 11:00 a.m. at the Greenwood City Center.

WRTV will not name the suspect in the shooting until formal charges are filed.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Police Believe Dutch Soldier Killed In Drive-By Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An unwanted spotlight is being shown on Indianapolis as investigators try to piece together what happened in the wee hours Saturday morning between a group of local people and three Dutch soldiers in downtown Indianapolis. So far investigators believe that soldiers had gotten into a scrap with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy Unsolved: Indy brother and sister shot to death 17 months apart

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother is pleading for help solving a pair of murders involving two of her kids. Two siblings were murdered 17 months apart and both cases remain unsolved. Robert Fletcher Jr., 17, loved to play basketball. “He made basketball his life,” said Rachael Gibson. “Every day between my jobs I was taking […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Brownsburg, IN
FOX59

IMPD makes arrest in shooting that left Dutch soldier dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has now made an arrest in a shooting from over the weekend that left a Dutch soldier dead and two others injured. Simmie Poetsema, 26, was shot to death, and two other soldiers were wounded as at least five gunshots were fired at the group as it returned […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Indiana University#Violent Crime
FOX59

Court docs: 18-year-old confessed to shooting Whiteland sophomore ‘more times than necessary’ at bus stop

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Court documents reveal that 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El admitted to police investigators that he shot Whiteland Community High School sophomore Temario Stokes Jr. “more times than necessary” at a bus stop near Winterwood Drive and Providence Drive early Thursday morning. “(I) just blanked for a second and I just shot him,” […]
WHITELAND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

IMPD searching for missing Indy 17-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old who was last seen Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment, the missing 17-year-old, Alan Turcios, is a 5’6″, 172 pound male with black hair and brown eyes. IMPD said Turcios was last seen in the area […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy