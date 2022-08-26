Read full article on original website
KIMT
The Landing MN receives $150,000 Mayo Clinic grant for day center renovations
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Mayo Clinic is giving $150,000 to renovate a day center for the homeless in Rochester. The Landing MN says it is immensely grateful for the Mayo Clinic Capital Grant. “Mayo Clinic and The Landing MN share a commitment to helping residents of our community live with...
KIMT
Walmart Donated to VFW Warfighter Advance Program
A Walmart community grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in its efforts to support veterans struggling with PTSD. Rochester Walmart presents $1,000 grant to VFW's suicide prevention program. A Walmart Community Grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in their effort to support...
KIMT
Rochester Walmart presents $1,000 grant to VFW's suicide prevention program
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Walmart Community Grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in their effort to support veterans struggling with PTSD. At the SE Walmart in Rochester the store's manager Mitch Link presented a $1,000 grant to the VFW program. Link said, "The veterans are very...
KIMT
Pups put behind bars for a good cause; Can Do Canines Prison Puppy Program begins
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some puppies are now behind bars in Rochester as inmates at Federal Medical Center receive their new roommates!. It's all part of the Can Do Canine Prison Puppy Program that changes the life of the puppies while allowing inmates to care for, train and give back to their community.
KIMT
Rochester non-profit holds fundraiser to spread awareness of homelessness
ROCHESTER, Minn.- As homelessness continues to grow in our area one local organization is spreading awareness. On Saturday Family Promise Rochester held a fundraiser to make sure everyone has a place to call home. With the eviction moratorium over and affordable housing a challenge to find in The Med City,...
KIMT
The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester receives donation of bikes from Subaru of Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many students are gearing up to or have already headed back to school. One lucky group of kids are getting to 'ride' to class in style. Tuesday ten kids of the Rochester Boys And Girls Club were selected as a reward for being on their best behavior and having great attendance this summer.
KIMT
NH Boutique celebrates one year with block party
ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Med City boutique spent the day giving back to its customers. On Saturday, NH Boutique held a first anniversary block party. As a way to say thank you to her customers the party featured food, games, and music. Owner Lindsey Snyder opened the boutique in-person last summer...
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian Near Downtown Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle that occurred at an intersection near St. Mary’s hospital Monday morning. A police spokesperson said the driver, described as a 29-year-old St. Charles man, was making a left turn from eastbound 2nd St....
KIMT
First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
KIMT
Extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this Labor Day weekend
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Amid concerns about impaired driving, there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this labor day weekend. So far, more than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota law enforcement has...
Charges: Man Stayed at Rochester Hotel for 3 Months Without Paying
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Friday after prosecutors accused him of living in a Rochester hotel for roughly three months without paying. The criminal complaint filed against 55-year-old Steven Paige says officers were called to a southwest Rochester hotel for a disturbance...
KIMT
SE Minnesota woman receives national dentistry scholarship
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A southeastern Minnesota woman has won a prestigious national scholarship. Rochester Community and Technical College says Stacey Kruger of Wabasha is one of just five people in the entire country to be awarded a 2022 Liz Koch Memorial Scholarship, which supports the professional development of dental professionals. The scholarship is open to all dental assistants, Dental Assisting National Board certificants, and other oral healthcare professionals.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
Complaint Over Sandwich Size Causes Fight at Rochester Restaurant
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A complaint over the size of a sandwich served at Rochester restaurant led to a fight and charges last week. Prosecutors say multiple videos show 39-year-old Vanessa Wright striking an employee with a gift-card holder, employees pushing her out the store and Wright coming back in to continue the altercation. Wright can also be heard saying she was going to “beat” one of the employees, according to the criminal complaint.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman allegedly fought way into sandwich shop to continue altercation
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces charges of 5th-degree assault, 4th-degree burglary, and terroristic threats after a disagreement over the size of her Subway sandwich turned physical. According to Olmsted County Court documents, Rochester police responded Thursday, Aug. 25, to a fight at a Subway restaurant located...
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
KIMT
Austin High School students welcomed back to class in style
AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School rolled out the red carpet for students heading back to class. Actual red carpets led through the front doors of the building, giving students the celebrity treatment on their first day. Teacher Emily Hovland was on hand to give the students some good mojo.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
