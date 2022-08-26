ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

KTLA

Driver slams into dozens of parked cars in South L.A. neighborhood

A driver sideswiped dozens of cars while traveling down a street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. as witnesses say a white pickup truck was headed northbound on South Vermont Avenue. The driver struck up to 30 vehicles before coming to a stop, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Huntington Park, CA
Wilmington, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Huntington Park, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves homeless man injured by Flower District

LOS ANGELES – A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Road rage blamed for car-to-car shooting in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mass shooting at Boyle Heights bar leaves seven shot

LOS ANGELES – At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed near DTLA movie set

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner’s office announced Saturday. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide

PASADENA, Calif. - A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police

Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]

