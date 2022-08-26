Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year.
Driver slams into dozens of parked cars in South L.A. neighborhood
A driver sideswiped dozens of cars while traveling down a street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles late Monday night. The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. as witnesses say a white pickup truck was headed northbound on South Vermont Avenue. The driver struck up to 30 vehicles before coming to a stop, […]
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
Robbery of 84-year-old woman in Glendale by 'family of thieves' caught on camera
GLENDALE, Calif. - Glendale police are investigating after the robbery of an elderly woman in broad daylight was caught on camera. The incident happened on Aug. 26. Video shared with FOX 11 from the victim's son shows his 84-year-old mother sitting with a friend in front of a home when a gray SUV pulls up in front of the driveway.
Los Angeles man denied home detention after being shot during botched robbery attempt
NORCO, CA — A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; suspect sought
A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway. Police...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits 30 vehicles parked on street in South LA
A driver lost control of a pickup truck and hit about 30 parked vehicles in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said.
DTLA shooting leaves homeless man injured by Flower District
LOS ANGELES – A 56-year-old man experiencing homelessness was shot while he stood on a downtown Los Angeles sidewalk, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at 11:02 p.m. Sunday at San Pedro and Eighth streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
6 wounded after gunman opens fire into crowd following argument at bar in Boyle Heights, LAPD says
Six people were shot and wounded after an argument erupted at a bar in Boyle Heights and a man opened fire into a crowd.
LAPD Officer Briefly Detained in Company of Gang Member
An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was briefly in custody after his fellow officers saw him with a gang member who was found to be in possession of narcotics and a "ghost gun," police said Monday.
Road rage blamed for car-to-car shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash
Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
Mass shooting at Boyle Heights bar leaves seven shot
LOS ANGELES – At least seven people were shot Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section. Officers...
Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention
A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Authorities ID man killed near DTLA movie set
LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner’s office announced Saturday. The coroner’s office confirmed 33-year-old Jairo Ortiz died from gunshot wounds in an alley. Officers responded to a 911 call...
Car-to-car gunfight sends truck smashing into Long Beach home; woman wounded, man arrested: police
A Long Beach man was arrested after two vehicles engaged in a road rage-fueled car-to-car gunfight Sunday morning, leading to a woman being shot multiple times and a pickup truck careening into a house. Police initially responded to what they thought was just a crash shortly after 2:30 a.m. near East 7th Street and Park […]
Pasadena couple killed in apparent murder-suicide
PASADENA, Calif. - A man and woman were found dead in Pasadena Saturday night, in what Pasadena Police are calling a murder-suicide. Officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Merrett Drive in Pasadena shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday night. A family member reported that they'd found two people dead inside.
Altadena man fatally shoots wife, then himself, in Pasadena: Police
Amid an ongoing divorce, an Altadena man shot and killed his wife before fatally shooting himself in Pasadena Saturday night, police said. Armando Garcia, 37, arrived at the residence of 29-year-old Sylvia Garcia with a gun, shot her and then turned the firearm on himself, the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release. Both […]
