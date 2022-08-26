Read full article on original website
Butch Jones kicks off A-State game week with Monday SBC zoom press conference
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s finally game week for Arkansas State football. Head football coach Butch Jones met the media Monday morning in the Sun Belt zoom press conference. He revealed a couple injury updates for the Red Wolves. A-State freshman linebacker Javante Mackey will be out for the...
Lyon football takes season opener over Missouri Baptist
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Lyon (1-0) rushed for nearly over 150 yards while the defense kept Missouri Baptist (0-1) at bay as the Scots won their home opener 24-12 at Pioneer Stadium Saturday. In the first game under the lights, Lyon jumped ahead early in the first, with Isaiah Bradford...
‘I’m not going to stop:’ Nettleton High School teacher enters her 54th year
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Could you imagine starting a new school year over 50 times? Well, that’s the case for one Nettleton High School teacher. “I’m going to keep coming back as long as they let me come back,” Nettleton High School teacher, Bobbie Timmerman said. “I’m not going to stop. They might kick me out of the door one day and say don’t come back.”
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (8/26/22)
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on August 26th, 2022. Wynne (Cobey Davis go-ahead TD) Nominee #1 is Wynne. Cobey Davis gives the Yellowjackets the lead before the half. They beat Marion 21 - 10 in the FFN Game of the Week.
In first meeting at Fayetteville, Arkansas State falls 4-1 to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, the Arkansas State soccer team dropped a 4-1 decision to in-state foe Arkansas. A-State (1-2-1) erased the Razorbacks’ (2-1-0) shutout bid on an 89th-minute goal by Sydoney Clark, while the Red Wolves’ goalkeepers Damaris Deschaine and Olivia Luther combined for 12 saves on the day.
Bow hunting taking over Crowley’s Ridge
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Only one type of drawback was seen at a first-time archery tournament. The first Crowley’s Ridge Archers Bowhunter Classic was a success, the only drawback of the day was archers drawing back to hit their targets. The tournament winner is decided by the number...
County fair not hosting carnival rides, adds additional events
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas County fair will look different this year. With a significant piece of the puzzle missing at this year’s Randolph County Fair, its committee has been working on adding events that will keep the public entertained. County Fair Executives decided in the...
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Future sports complex brings traffic concerns
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the announcement of a location for a new sports complex comes some local residents who are a little hesitant about what their streets might look like. At a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission announced the location for its sports...
Aug. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We can’t rule out a shower or two today but the highest rain chances are behind us until over Labor Day weekend. Instead, we’re waiting for lower humidity to arrive Wednesday morning.
astate.edu
University Community Mourns Passing of Dr. Bob D. Johnson
JONESBORO – The university community extends sympathy to the family of emeritus faculty member Dr. Bob D. Johnson of Saltillo, Miss., who died last week. Johnson earned his Ph.D. in zoology at Arizona State University, and joined the faculty at Arkansas State University in 1967. He taught for 31 years, retiring and being named to emeritus status in 1998.
City opens voting for popular holiday parade theme
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A city in Greene County is asking citizens what they think the theme of this year’s Christmas parade should be. Downtown Paragould is asking citizens to comment on a Facebook post to help them decide what the official 2022 Christmas Parade theme should be. There...
A summer of music to remember
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A series of concerts taking over a Craighead County park. Saturday, Aug. 27, is the first show in a series of concerts coming to the Shop Local Park. The event was scheduled to start last month but was rained out by some much-needed storms. The concert’s...
Craighead County school lane closure
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) -A Brookland school will be temporarily closing a lane of traffic. On Aug. 29 Brookland Elementary school will start construction on the inside lane of the car line from the Pre-K entrance to the retention pond. According to the media release from Brookland Elementary school, the lane...
kasu.org
Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks did 'activity' prior to collapsing, says state officials
State officials have reversed their initial statement concerning Jonesboro Police officer Vincent Parks who died after training at an Arkansas police academy on July 17. J.R. Hakins is the new director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. Hakins told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Aug. 26 that Parks may have engaged in "some activity" before his training at the academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.
New technology helping those who can’t walk
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new type of wheelchair in Arkansas is making sure veterans who may not be able to walk don’t miss out on some of life’s most precious memories. The Action Track Chair also known as a track wheelchair was purchased by the Veteran Service Office in Jonesboro to change the lives of those who served our country.
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A bank is making sure you are aware of fake bills making their way around Lawrence County. First National Bank of Lawrence County warned citizens of fake $100 bills that have been circulating in the Pocahontas area. Officials said the bills will pass the pen test,...
Public asked to help with Jonesboro brand
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Putting a brand on Jonesboro. Jonesboro Unlimited is asking for your help in giving Jonesboro a branding upgrade. Jonesboro Unlimited is working to build a brand that represents Jonesboro and the people who live in the city. Monday the group is holding a focus group open...
Sentencing for former Craighead County clerk scheduled
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday will be sentenced in federal court next month. According to the United States District Court, the sentencing is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in Little Rock. Court documents revealed Holliday embezzled $1.5 million in county funds....
neareport.com
Police investigate shooting early Saturday in Jonesboro
A shooting incident early Saturday in Jonesboro sent officers responding and investigating the area for leads. Two reports were made related to the incident. Officers were dispatched at about 3:40 AM Saturday to the 4000-block of Gabriel Court over a shots fired call. Numerous officers responded. The police report states that a suspect shot at a victim – but makes no mention of injuries. The crime, a felony aggravated assault, was still under investigation Monday morning.
