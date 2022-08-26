ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Fearless Friday: Watson Chapel shuts out Texarkana

By Wess Moore
 5 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — High school football season has officially kicked off in the Natural State with the Watson Chapel Wildcats taking on the Texarkana Razorbacks in the first Thursday live game of the week.

The Wildcats who went winless in 2021 picked up their first win the of the season as they shut out the Razorbacks in the debut of their new head coach Maurice Moody.

