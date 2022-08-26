Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
accesswdun.com
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder
A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero
Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case
Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thief allegedly steals trailer, damages another at Georgia business
JEFFERSON, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a trailer and damaging another trailer is behind bars. Jefferson Police Department has charged Corry Davis, 28, of Florida with felony theft by taking, three counts of criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
NE Ga police blotter: homeless man killed, suspected gang member arrested
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating the weekend death of a homeless man: 47 year-old Christopher Geair was struck by a truck while trying to cross Highway 72 in Athens. Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a Jackson County man who is facing gang-related charges in Athens: Hendrex Nicely is...
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
Second Athens baby overdoses on fentanyl in three months, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County police say they are investigating reports of a 6-month-old who overdosed earlier this month after an accidental exposure to the powerful and potentially lethal synthetic opioid fentanyl. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They learned of the suspected overdose while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings
The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
Athens man shoots at repo employees then leads police on high-speed chase through neighborhood
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — An Athens man pleaded guilty in court last week after shooting at two people and leading police on a chase through a residential area back in 2020. According to U.S. attorneys, Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in court on Aug. 19.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel
(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
FOX Carolina
Oconee Co. man charged for allegedly receiving explicit photos from teenager
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Westminister man was charged for allegedly receiving explicit pictures from a teenager. Deputies said they began investigating last Friday after the victim told a school resource officer that they had sent sexually explicit pictures to...
nowhabersham.com
Death investigation launched after woman’s body discovered in area motel
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel. Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, White County 911 dispatched Cleveland police to the M Star Motel at 300 North Main Street. A 911 caller reported a woman was found unresponsive in one of the guest rooms. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Katelyn Baker of Cleveland.
Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts
The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina man sentenced to more than 40 years on drug charges
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say a man from Cherokee County, NC, who sold large amounts of illegal drugs from his hotel, is now sentenced to more than forty years in prison. District Attorney Ashley Welch says 53-year-old Richard “Ricky” King was found guilty of the following charges....
Comments / 0