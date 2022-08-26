ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
accesswdun.com

Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Lumpkin Co man charged in brother’s murder

A man is facing charges in the death of his brother after investigators found human remains near the Mill Creek community in Lumpkin County. Channel 2 first brought you this story in May of last year, when 52-year-old Tony Lamar Cates of Dahlonega disappeared. On May 10, 2021, Lumpkin County...
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Jackson Co Sheriff hails father as a hero

Police said a father crashed his truck into a car to stop a man he believed was stalking his daughter and possibly trying to kidnap her. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Jackson County, where police said the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Volodymyr Ionashku, followed the 17-year-old as she drove home from work for 11 miles to the subdivision she lives.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case

Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
MONROE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Cleveland, GA
Crime & Safety
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAU

ACCPD investigating pair of overnight shootings

The Athens Clarke County Police Department is gathering information about multiple overnight shootings. On August 27, 2022, at approximately 8:36PM, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winterberry Lane regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two males who had been shot. Both males sustained serious injuries and were transported by EMS to a local hospital.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim

Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
HALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies searching for Jackson County Exxon burglary suspects

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Jackson County are on the lookout for suspects on the run wanted for the burglary of a local convenience store. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of two suspects from an Aug. 23 burglary in Hoschton. According to deputies, the...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Police Investigating A Death At M Star Motel

(Cleveland)- Cleveland Police report they are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death of a Cleveland woman who was found dead in a guest room at the M Star Motel in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said in a news release that officers were dispatched to 300...
CLEVELAND, GA
nowhabersham.com

Death investigation launched after woman’s body discovered in area motel

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a local motel. Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 19, White County 911 dispatched Cleveland police to the M Star Motel at 300 North Main Street. A 911 caller reported a woman was found unresponsive in one of the guest rooms. Police identified the woman as 23-year-old Katelyn Baker of Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, GA
WGAU

Nine arrests in NE Ga meth busts

The GBI reports the arrests of two men who are accused in a meth manufacturing operation on a horse farm in Franklin County: drug agents say they seized about five kilos of crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid meth solution from a horse stable that was being used as a conversion lab in Canon.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

North Carolina man sentenced to more than 40 years on drug charges

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say a man from Cherokee County, NC, who sold large amounts of illegal drugs from his hotel, is now sentenced to more than forty years in prison. District Attorney Ashley Welch says 53-year-old Richard “Ricky” King was found guilty of the following charges....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy