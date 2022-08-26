Read full article on original website
Fantastic Four Rumors Leave Fans Wondering About Reed Richards
Few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been as coveted as Reed Richards, the linchpin of Marvel's First Family. With Marvel Studios actively developing a Fantastic Four movie, one that may or may not feature WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman in the director's chair, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has feverishly been scouring a wide-array of actors looking for the next Richards role.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
The Goldbergs to Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character After Controversial Exit
The Goldbergs has had two major exits in its most recent seasons, the first when actor George Segal unexpectedly passed away after filming on season eight had concluded and then in season nine when series star Jeff Garlin was suddenly fired from the show. Garlin's exit was the result of an investigation conducted by Sony Pictures Television's HR department following a series of misconduct allegations against him. Though he left the series with a few episodes remaining in the season, the series was forced to find ways to continue including the character despite his absence. Now the show will be writing him out permanently.
The Spiderwick Chronicles Disney+ Series Adds Parenthood Alum Joy Bryant
Disney+'s take on The Spiderwick Chronicles has officially found its latest star. On Tuesday, a new report from Variety revealed that Parenthood and Good Girls Revolt alum Joy Bryant has been cast in the upcoming live-action series. Bryant will play Helen Grace, the smart, loving, and strong mother of three teenagers. In the wake of her divorce, Helen uproots her family from their home in Brooklyn to her grandfather Arthur Spiderwick's estate in Michigan. She is doing everything she can to provide for her family while also trying to help her son Jared resolve his mental health issues.
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
Conversations With a Killer Season 3 to Focus on Jeffrey Dahmer
One of the more unsettling series on Netflix in recent years has been the true crime series Conversations with a Killer, as instead of dramatizing the disturbing crimes of real-life killers, the project uses actual audio conversations with some of the most sadistic killers in history. The third season of Joe Berlinger's series is returning this October and will be focusing on the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, who both killed and ate a number of victims in the '70s and '80s. The series previously focused on killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy. Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes premieres on Netflix on October 7th.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
Chicago P.D. Fan-Favorite Star to Exit Series After 10 Seasons
A mainstay of Chicago P.D. is officially leaving the series. On Monday, Variety confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show after its upcoming tenth season. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. His departure will officially take place sometime this fall. It is unclear at this point how he will be written out of the show, especially now that Halstead has married Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) and become a significant part of the series' titular police department.
Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper
Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
Netflix Confirms Major Time Jump for Manifest Final Season
This November, Manifest finally makes its long-awaited return to TV, but it comes with a significant time jump. The hit mystery series was cancelled by NBC after its third season and quickly became a streaming juggernaut for Netflix, leading the streaming service to pick it up for a 20-episode final season. The first 10 episodes of that final season arrive on November 10th, and they will begin two years after the Season 3 finale.
Dragon Ball Super's Cast Has Waited on Piccolo's Comeback for Years
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a success at the North American box office, becoming the number one movie in theaters in the West for its opening. With the film focused on Gohan and Piccolo, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with none other than the voice of Piccolo, Chris Sabat, to get his thoughts on the major glow-up that the Namekian received during this battle against the Red Ribbon Army. Needless to say, Sabat had plenty to say when it came to Piccolo's new transformations.
Tales of TWD: Jessie T. Usher, Danny Ramirez Episodes Reveal Plot Details
A zombie murder mystery and a supernatural thriller are the new tales still to tell on Tales of the Walking Dead. This week's episode of the Walking Dead anthology series flashed back to reveal the origins of Dee/Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, and in "Amy/Dr. Everett," airing September 4 on AMC, Poppy Liu (Hacks) and Anthony Edwards (ER) try to survive the Dead Sector. AMC has released the synopsis for the upcoming "Davon," featuring Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), and "La Doña," the season finale featuring Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daniella Pineda (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop). Read the episode descriptions below.
Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Teases Appearance by Fan-favorite Character in Picard Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is hinging itself on the "event" of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation – including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). That's an impressive ensemble to pull back together after so many years – and now we're hearing that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may not be done with the big surprise returns yet!
Lovecraft Country Fans React to HBO's House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon's start on HBO has fans thinking about Lovecraft Country. The Game of Thrones prequel has been given top-billing from the network. In addition to the biggest marketing spend in HBO's history, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has thrown his full weight behind the show as well. Back in 2020, hopes were high the Misha Green's sci-fi show would get similar support. The network decided not to pursue a season 2 and the rest is history. There are still pangs of what could have been from fans on social media. Discussions of "Sun Down Towns" and Watchmen's spotlight on the Tulsa Massacre are circulating as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to take HBO Max in a different direction. In order for shows to flourish, there has to be material investment in marketing. Some of that House of Dragon money could make a world of difference for a smaller show. (Most Game of Thrones superfans were going to watch it anyway.)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Depiction of Galadriel Surprised Star Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark takes the lead in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Galadriel, a character that should be familiar to Lord of the Rings fans. However, fans may be surprised by this younger Galadriel compared to her older self seen in J.R.R. Tolkien's original Middle-earth saga. Galadriel in The Rings of Power has an edge to her and skirts close to darkness in a way that seems opposite of the calm and graceful Lady of Lorien from The Lord of the Rings (well, calm and graceful except when tempted by the Ring). Speaking to ComicBook.com, Clark says even she was surprised by the series' take on Galadriel.
