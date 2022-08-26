Effective: 2022-08-30 10:18:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-30 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument; Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton, Safford; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Pima, southwestern Graham and northwestern Cochise Counties through 815 PM MST At 724 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles north of Willcox, moving southwest at 50 mph. Blowing dust is possible. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Willcox, Texas Canyon, Fort Grant, Mount Graham, Muleshoe Ranch Preserve, Bonita, Redington and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 312 and 355. Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 330. Route 191 between mile markers 65 and 106. Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

