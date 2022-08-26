ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fox News

Unvaccinated NBA players and staff must take weekly COVID-19 test

Unvaccinated NBA players and staff members will be required to test weekly for COVID-19, said a league memo on Tuesday. The new policy had been developed for several weeks and it was agreed upon by the National Basketball Players Association. "It looks like we’ll be on our normal track in...
NBA
Fox News

Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says

Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47. The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Texas Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Chicago Bears 2022-2023 NFL schedule

Justin Fields will take the starting quarterback role full-time in his second year in the NFL, and there are a lot of high hopes for him as one of the top picks of the Chicago Bears. But the offense is a bit lacking. The team was in the bottom half...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Lions 2022-2023 NFL schedule

-- Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 11, 2022. Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders, Sept. 18, 2022. Week 3: Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 25, 2022. TV: FOX. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Week 4: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 2, 2022. TV: FOX. Time:...
DETROIT, MI
