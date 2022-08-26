Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
University Heights Picks Up Sweep at Christian County
There was no letdown for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Monday night. Just two days after winning their first 2nd Region All A title since 2018, the Lady Blazers hit the court at Christian County and came away with a straight-set sweep. The Lady Blazers opened the night fast,...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County vs UHA Volleyball
Christian County hosted University Heights in an 8th District volleyball showdown Monday night. YSE was there and got these pics. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Girls Stomp Tilghman to Run Win Streak to Five
Since an opening-night loss to Caldwell County, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team has been on a tear with five straight wins while outscoring opposing teams 39-8. The Lady Wildcats picked up their second victory of the season over Paducah Tilghman on Monday, drilling the Blue Tornado 8-1 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 opening round.
yoursportsedge.com
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Logan County at Elk Fork (w/PHOTOS)
The strong play of the Todd County Central golf team in head-to-head matches this season continued Tuesday afternoon at Elk Fork. The Rebels defeated Logan County 158-177 in a match that involved golfers from those two schools as well as Russellville, who did not have enough players to be involved in the team competition.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County Lady Wildcats 8, Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado 1 (2A Section 1)
The Trigg County girls’ soccer team reeled off its fifth straight win on Tuesday with an 8-1 rout of visiting Paducah Tilghman in the opening round of the Kentucky 2A Section 1 tournament. Check out all eight of the Lady Wildcats’ goals in this highlight reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Blank Russellville in District Tilt (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now won two of their last three matches. Led by a pair of scores from senior Madison Henderson, the Lady Rebels blanked Russellville 3-0 Tuesday evening in Elkton in a key 13th District contest. Henderson scored at the 09:00 mark of the opening...
yoursportsedge.com
Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)
Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Fall to Carlisle County In Three Sets
Trigg County volleyball coach Steve Erdmann has seen improvement with his young squad each match. Now, he’s ready to see that improvement translate to the win column. The Lady Wildcats dropped a three-set match Monday to Carlisle County 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. It was a marked improvement over the match nine days ago with the same Lady Comet team at the Apollo Summer Slam where Trigg scored just 20 points in two sets against its First Region opponent.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Linton with a Perfectly-Placed Shot
Caldwell County’s Tyler Linton put the Tigers up 2-1 in the second half of Monday’s game against Calloway County. The Lakers would come back to tie the game at 2-2 as the teams played to a draw. See Linton’s goal at Butler Stadium in Princeton in this Max’s...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Nichols Discusses 15-Save Night
Caldwell County goalkeeper Corbin Nichols recorded 15 saves Monday night, helping his Tigers earn a 2-2 draw against Calloway County. YSE caught up with Nichols after his big game in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Stewart Scores Twice in Lyon’s 2-1 Win at Muhlenberg
Lyon County got a pair of goals from Timothy Stewart and picked up a 2-1 road win at Muhlenberg County on Monday. Colt Bannister and Deven Guess had assists for the Lyons, who are 3-4. Levi Coin had the goal for the Mustangs, who are now 1-7. Noah Milburn recorded...
yoursportsedge.com
Murray Defense Puts Clamps on Colonels
Murray and Christian County have played some competitive soccer games through the years but two things usually define the outcome — Murray gets the win and the Colonels struggle to score. The same storyline played out again Monday next to the Stadium of Champions as the Tigers picked up...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Runners Claim Top 10 Finishes at Murray
Two Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up top ten finishes over the weekend in a cross country meet in Murray. The Lady Wildcats took part in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022, hosted by Murray High School. Fatu Crain and Alliyah Thomas both came away from the meet with finishes among...
yoursportsedge.com
Lacy, Ezell Continue to Improve Game for Lady Colonels
Christian County’s fledgling girls’ golf program continues to make strides with two golfers taking to the course Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Both Claire Lacy and Aly Ezell improved seven shots after the turn in completing their 18-hole rounds. Lacy shot...
yoursportsedge.com
Cate Blane Ties for 17th Place at Trigg Invitational
Hopkinsville High’s Cate Blane finished tied for 17th place Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. After a slow start on the front nine that saw her come in with a 46, Blane settled down at the turn and came in with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine for a round of 84.
yoursportsedge.com
Hunt Finishes in 9th Place at Trigg Invitational
Landon Hunt led Christian County’s golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. The freshman shot a 7-over-78 to finish tied for ninth place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Drew Fincham shot a 98 for Christian County followed...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Impressive in Sweep of Owensboro Catholic
Maybe the loss to Logan County in the season opener got the Todd County Central Lady Rebels’ attention just a little bit. The Lady Rebels were in fine form Saturday as they began the day with a sweep of Owensboro Catholic. The match was part of a three-team gathering in Elkton involving the Lady Rebels, the Lady Aces, and Caldwell County.
yoursportsedge.com
Falco Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Trigg Invitational
Joey Falco topped the Hopkinsville High golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Falco shot a 10-over par 81 to finish in a tie for 15th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Andrew Riggs shot a round of...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Golfers Score Top-10 Finish at Boots
Caldwell County brought home a top-10 finish Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Austin Crick’s round of 81 was good for 15th place, while Collin Whittington added an 83 that resulted in a tie for 20th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event...
yoursportsedge.com
Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional
Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
