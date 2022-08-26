Trigg County volleyball coach Steve Erdmann has seen improvement with his young squad each match. Now, he’s ready to see that improvement translate to the win column. The Lady Wildcats dropped a three-set match Monday to Carlisle County 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. It was a marked improvement over the match nine days ago with the same Lady Comet team at the Apollo Summer Slam where Trigg scored just 20 points in two sets against its First Region opponent.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO