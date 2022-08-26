ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

yoursportsedge.com

University Heights Picks Up Sweep at Christian County

There was no letdown for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers Monday night. Just two days after winning their first 2nd Region All A title since 2018, the Lady Blazers hit the court at Christian County and came away with a straight-set sweep. The Lady Blazers opened the night fast,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Girls Stomp Tilghman to Run Win Streak to Five

Since an opening-night loss to Caldwell County, the Trigg County girls’ soccer team has been on a tear with five straight wins while outscoring opposing teams 39-8. The Lady Wildcats picked up their second victory of the season over Paducah Tilghman on Monday, drilling the Blue Tornado 8-1 in the Kentucky 2A Section 1 opening round.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Logan County at Elk Fork (w/PHOTOS)

The strong play of the Todd County Central golf team in head-to-head matches this season continued Tuesday afternoon at Elk Fork. The Rebels defeated Logan County 158-177 in a match that involved golfers from those two schools as well as Russellville, who did not have enough players to be involved in the team competition.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Blank Russellville in District Tilt (w/PHOTOS)

The Todd County Central Lady Rebels have now won two of their last three matches. Led by a pair of scores from senior Madison Henderson, the Lady Rebels blanked Russellville 3-0 Tuesday evening in Elkton in a key 13th District contest. Henderson scored at the 09:00 mark of the opening...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trojans Slip Past Trigg Boys in 2A Section 1 Tourney (w/PHOTOS)

Just as they did in last season’s inaugural 2A Section 1 boys’ soccer tournament, the Trigg County Wildcats and Webster County Trojans met in Monday’s opener in Cadiz. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the outcome was also the same after the Trojans scored the lone goal in the second half to win 2-1 and move into Thursday’s semifinal at Calloway County.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Wildcats Fall to Carlisle County In Three Sets

Trigg County volleyball coach Steve Erdmann has seen improvement with his young squad each match. Now, he’s ready to see that improvement translate to the win column. The Lady Wildcats dropped a three-set match Monday to Carlisle County 25-14, 25-20, 25-16. It was a marked improvement over the match nine days ago with the same Lady Comet team at the Apollo Summer Slam where Trigg scored just 20 points in two sets against its First Region opponent.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Linton with a Perfectly-Placed Shot

Caldwell County’s Tyler Linton put the Tigers up 2-1 in the second half of Monday’s game against Calloway County. The Lakers would come back to tie the game at 2-2 as the teams played to a draw. See Linton’s goal at Butler Stadium in Princeton in this Max’s...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Nichols Discusses 15-Save Night

Caldwell County goalkeeper Corbin Nichols recorded 15 saves Monday night, helping his Tigers earn a 2-2 draw against Calloway County. YSE caught up with Nichols after his big game in Princeton.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Stewart Scores Twice in Lyon’s 2-1 Win at Muhlenberg

Lyon County got a pair of goals from Timothy Stewart and picked up a 2-1 road win at Muhlenberg County on Monday. Colt Bannister and Deven Guess had assists for the Lyons, who are 3-4. Levi Coin had the goal for the Mustangs, who are now 1-7. Noah Milburn recorded...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Murray Defense Puts Clamps on Colonels

Murray and Christian County have played some competitive soccer games through the years but two things usually define the outcome — Murray gets the win and the Colonels struggle to score. The same storyline played out again Monday next to the Stadium of Champions as the Tigers picked up...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Runners Claim Top 10 Finishes at Murray

Two Trigg County Lady Wildcats picked up top ten finishes over the weekend in a cross country meet in Murray. The Lady Wildcats took part in the Murray Tiger Meet 2022, hosted by Murray High School. Fatu Crain and Alliyah Thomas both came away from the meet with finishes among...
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lacy, Ezell Continue to Improve Game for Lady Colonels

Christian County’s fledgling girls’ golf program continues to make strides with two golfers taking to the course Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Both Claire Lacy and Aly Ezell improved seven shots after the turn in completing their 18-hole rounds. Lacy shot...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Cate Blane Ties for 17th Place at Trigg Invitational

Hopkinsville High’s Cate Blane finished tied for 17th place Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational played at Boots Randolph Golf Course. After a slow start on the front nine that saw her come in with a 46, Blane settled down at the turn and came in with a 3-over-par 38 on the back nine for a round of 84.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Hunt Finishes in 9th Place at Trigg Invitational

Landon Hunt led Christian County’s golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. The freshman shot a 7-over-78 to finish tied for ninth place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Drew Fincham shot a 98 for Christian County followed...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rebels Impressive in Sweep of Owensboro Catholic

Maybe the loss to Logan County in the season opener got the Todd County Central Lady Rebels’ attention just a little bit. The Lady Rebels were in fine form Saturday as they began the day with a sweep of Owensboro Catholic. The match was part of a three-team gathering in Elkton involving the Lady Rebels, the Lady Aces, and Caldwell County.
ELKTON, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Falco Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Trigg Invitational

Joey Falco topped the Hopkinsville High golfers Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Falco shot a 10-over par 81 to finish in a tie for 15th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event with a 2-under-par 69. Andrew Riggs shot a round of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Caldwell Golfers Score Top-10 Finish at Boots

Caldwell County brought home a top-10 finish Saturday at the Trigg County Invitational at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Austin Crick’s round of 81 was good for 15th place, while Collin Whittington added an 83 that resulted in a tie for 20th place. Henderson County’s Josh Thompson won the event...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Trigg Wins Second Straight Class 2A Golf Sectional

Trigg County picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Boots Randolph Golf Course. Trigg County shot a team score of 310 to claim the Trigg County Invitational. The tournament also served as the Class 2A Sectional with the Wildcats qualifying for the Class 2A State Tournament. Ty Butts and...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY

