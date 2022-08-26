Read full article on original website
Progress on Highway 98 in Fairhope after flooding damage, more repairs to follow
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation are making progress on a road washout in Fairhope. Highway 98 is expected to reopen later today after being closed for nearly a week. It’s less rainy this week than it was last week in Baldwin County and that’s been a bit of a […]
Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast Motor Show presents... “Labor Day Showdown: Bike Car Truck Show.”. The event is set for September 3 and 4 at The Grounds in West Mobile. Friday (setup): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. NOTE: Spectators can arrive at...
Downtown Mobile events in September
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
EMA Expert says be ‘One Week Ready’ for severe weather and hurricanes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are quickly heading up to the peak of hurricane season. September 10th is the official peak of the hurricane season. Travis Tompkins with Escambia County Florida Emergency Management Agency wants to make sure everyone is one week ready. He came into the studio to tell us what that means. Read […]
Dog comes face-to-face with manatees in Orange Beach
A close encounter of the manatee kind in Orange Beach Monday sending a dog and the dog's owner scrambling.
Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
Dog in Orange Beach safe after scary encounter with manatees
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A family in Orange Beach is breathing a sigh of relief after their dog encountered several manatees Monday afternoon. The dog’s name is Flip and thankfully she’s fine, but it’s something that her family will never forget. “I saw that there were...
Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. Police said they are still working to locate the driver. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) […]
It’s hot and humid; disturbances in the tropics
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps are heating up a bit, and rain chances are lowering for the next few days. Expect a heat index around 105 on Tuesday. We will see scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day through Thursday. Rain chances are generally around 40%, but these chances increase by Friday as a front stalls in the area. This feature will bring increasing rain chances for the Labor Day Weekend. We expect likely chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
From rain to ruin; local crops suffering from heavy rainfall
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long week of rain and flooding, the sun finally peeked through the clouds. For some farmers, it couldn’t come soon enough. The radar estimated between 10-13 inches of rain in Grand Bay just last week. One local farmer and store owner was concerned...
Peak hurricane season - changes expected
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
Another hot day for the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another hot day ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s, and a heat index of close to 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated out there!. As for rain chances, we’ll see a few scattered storms this afternoon that can produce heavy rain and lightning but the coverage will be at 30%. Scattered storms will be around through Thursday, but then we see 60-70% coverage of storms Friday through Sunday as a front approaches. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend keep that in mind.
Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile
It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
Katrina at 17 on Dauphin Island
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall devastating the Gulf Coast. Most of the scars are gone, but the memories remain. Sun shining and calm, blue surf. Almost perfect beach weather on Dauphin Island, but the past is never far away. On this beautiful day, it’s the anniversary of a devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.
Special report: Local addicts share horror stories with Fentanyl addiction
It's a drug so dangerous that just touching it can kill you, yet some addicts in our area are abusing it every day. We are talking about Fentanyl.
Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
Heavy rains cause washout on U.S. 98 in Fairhope
Work crews were in Fairhope Saturday to repair a washout that occurred at Fly Creek in Fairhope. The Alabama Department of Transportation, on Friday, said the rains compromised an underground drainage culvert beneath U.S. 98 between Parker Road and Veterans Drive. Approximately one-half mile of the right lane of southbound U.S. 98 will be closed through Tuesday so work crews can complete the repairs.
