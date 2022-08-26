MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another hot day ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s, and a heat index of close to 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated out there!. As for rain chances, we’ll see a few scattered storms this afternoon that can produce heavy rain and lightning but the coverage will be at 30%. Scattered storms will be around through Thursday, but then we see 60-70% coverage of storms Friday through Sunday as a front approaches. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend keep that in mind.

MOBILE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO