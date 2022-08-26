ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast Motor Show presents... “Labor Day Showdown: Bike Car Truck Show.”. The event is set for September 3 and 4 at The Grounds in West Mobile. Friday (setup): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. NOTE: Spectators can arrive at...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile events in September

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some upcoming September events in Downtown Mobile. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette plans Dogs on Hand event

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dogs on Hand is one of several community events the Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette is putting on in the Community. Funds raised will go to installing hydration stations in Bay Minette and putting on various events for the community. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Dog in Orange Beach safe after scary encounter with manatees

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A family in Orange Beach is breathing a sigh of relief after their dog encountered several manatees Monday afternoon. The dog’s name is Flip and thankfully she’s fine, but it’s something that her family will never forget. “I saw that there were...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
CBS 42

Homeless campsite fully cleaned out in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless campsite by Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner was cleaned out by volunteers last week. Since then, it has been fully cleaned out. The mountain of belongings was removed, and the entrance to the lot has been blocked off with a no trespassing sign posted. Many wondered where the homeless were […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

It’s hot and humid; disturbances in the tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temps are heating up a bit, and rain chances are lowering for the next few days. Expect a heat index around 105 on Tuesday. We will see scattered, mainly afternoon storms each day through Thursday. Rain chances are generally around 40%, but these chances increase by Friday as a front stalls in the area. This feature will bring increasing rain chances for the Labor Day Weekend. We expect likely chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

From rain to ruin; local crops suffering from heavy rainfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a long week of rain and flooding, the sun finally peeked through the clouds. For some farmers, it couldn’t come soon enough. The radar estimated between 10-13 inches of rain in Grand Bay just last week. One local farmer and store owner was concerned...
GRAND BAY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Peak hurricane season - changes expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Let’s do a primer on the ingredients you need for a tropical system:. Number one is water temperatures that are above 80 degrees. Number two is lift. You’re going to start lifting the water vapor from the warm ocean up into the atmosphere, and that’s the fuel that tropical systems need. Lastly, they also need light winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere for a healthy circulation.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Another hot day for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be another hot day ahead with highs reaching the mid 90s, and a heat index of close to 105 degrees. Remember to stay hydrated out there!. As for rain chances, we’ll see a few scattered storms this afternoon that can produce heavy rain and lightning but the coverage will be at 30%. Scattered storms will be around through Thursday, but then we see 60-70% coverage of storms Friday through Sunday as a front approaches. If you have outdoor plans for Labor Day weekend keep that in mind.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Big Bad Breakfast puts new spin on the morning meal in midtown Mobile

It turns out the secret to catching midtown Mobile’s new Big Bad Breakfast with plenty of empty seats is to come early. Real early. Otherwise, you’ll find the conditions that have prevailed since the restaurant opened at the Shoppes at Midtown next to the Dew Drop Inn in early June: Full tables and booths inside, often more of the same outside despite the summer heat, and a tight supply of parking places on-site.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Katrina at 17 on Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina made landfall devastating the Gulf Coast. Most of the scars are gone, but the memories remain. Sun shining and calm, blue surf. Almost perfect beach weather on Dauphin Island, but the past is never far away. On this beautiful day, it’s the anniversary of a devastating storm, Hurricane Katrina.
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recent rains caused sewage overflows around region

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rainfall earlier this week caused a number of sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The Mobile Area Water & Sewer System responded to multiple sanitary sewer overflows near the 8100 block of Airport Boulevard Thursday and Friday with two locations each spilling 29,600 gallons into Halls Mill Creek, according to the Mobile Department of Public Health.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant manager recalls Hurricane Katrina 17 years later

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall along the Gulf Coast. To date, the hurricane is still one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in the country’s history. Andrel Lawson is the dining room manager at The Original Oyster House and has been a part of the restaurant’s staff for thirty years. […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Heavy rains cause washout on U.S. 98 in Fairhope

Work crews were in Fairhope Saturday to repair a washout that occurred at Fly Creek in Fairhope. The Alabama Department of Transportation, on Friday, said the rains compromised an underground drainage culvert beneath U.S. 98 between Parker Road and Veterans Drive. Approximately one-half mile of the right lane of southbound U.S. 98 will be closed through Tuesday so work crews can complete the repairs.
FAIRHOPE, AL

