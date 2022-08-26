ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash in Heber City Tuesday

HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT
travelmag.com

Short or Long Term Parking at SLC: Top 3 spots

If you’re flying from Salt Lake City Airport and want to park your car somewhere secure while you’re away, there are several affordable parking lots nearby. Situated about 4 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport sees well over 300 airline departures to more than 90 cities in North America and Europe each day. Parking rates at SLC start at around $10 per day for long term and $21 for short term. However, by picking an off site parking option, you can find some great deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve chosen three of the best lots for short or long term parking near SLC Airport. We advise booking these via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City worker injured when trench collapses

A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday. Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday

NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
NEPHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place

BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake City

Booths at the Street Fair(Image is author's) Kensington Avenue between State Street and Main Street was closed on Saturday, August 27, for a street festival which many Salt Lake City residents attended for fun, entertainment, food, and information. There were various craft booths as well as a booth from the Salt Lake City Mayor's office. People were on hand manning the booths to provide information or items to sell.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nypressnews.com

A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.

Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
OGDEN, UT
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars

photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT

