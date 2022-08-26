Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Update: ‘there is no public safety threat’ Police reopen streets in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police determined there was no threat to public safety after officers closed off several streets near 600 W. 200 S. Monday afternoon. Police sent out the update on Twitter at approximately 5 p.m. Officers expected the streets to reopen shortly after the tweet.
kjzz.com
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City raises property taxes after reported increase in services demand
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city on Monday approved a plan that raises property taxes by about 4.9% which will go toward increasing city services and paying for new projects on the city's west side. The Salt Lake City Council approved the increase in a short...
Gephardt Daily
Police providing ‘safe passage’ for students at 3 Salt Lake City schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City is increasing its police presence near three schools to deter crime, enforce traffic laws and help students get to and from school safely. Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined Police Chief Mike Brown at one of those schools,...
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash in Heber City Tuesday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
travelmag.com
Short or Long Term Parking at SLC: Top 3 spots
If you’re flying from Salt Lake City Airport and want to park your car somewhere secure while you’re away, there are several affordable parking lots nearby. Situated about 4 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport sees well over 300 airline departures to more than 90 cities in North America and Europe each day. Parking rates at SLC start at around $10 per day for long term and $21 for short term. However, by picking an off site parking option, you can find some great deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve chosen three of the best lots for short or long term parking near SLC Airport. We advise booking these via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.
msn.com
Tired of waiting for trains at SLC crossings? See what can be done about it.
For most of her life, Alison Lewis had lived on Salt Lake City’s east side, where train crossings were an afterthought. Then she moved to Glendale on the west side, and, suddenly, those tracks were very much on her mind. Hopping on her bike and pedaling to work at...
ksl.com
Salt Lake small businesses, artists can apply for grants from $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds
SALT LAKE CITY — Small businesses and artists in Salt Lake City that have been negatively impacted by the aftershock of the COVID-19 pandemic will breathe a collective sigh of relief as they will have the opportunity to apply for funds from a pool of $2 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
New plans unveiled for former SLC Raging Waters site
SLC Public Lands released a new draft of their master plan for Glendale Regional Park on Friday. The park is set to be built on the site of the now-defunct Raging Waters water park.
Heber City worker injured when trench collapses
A Heber City employee was airlifted to the hospital after he suffered a serious leg injury while working in a trench that collapsed on Saturday. Heber City Manager Matt Brower said the worker’s a Wasatch County man in his mid-30s and. Brower says the injury was severe, but as of Monday afternoon the man was in stable condition and good spirits at the Utah Valley University Medical Center.
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
kslnewsradio.com
Schools in Juab School District placed in lockdown for a time Monday
NEPHI, Utah — Schools in the Juab School District were on lockdown for a time Monday. Juab School District Superintendent Dr. Kodey Hughes says the district was notified by the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Nephi Police Department of a possible threat on a school building. Hughes says they were later made aware that the threat was made in Sanpete County. Hughes also says there was a conflicting report that the threat may have been made in the Payson area.
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
ksl.com
'This bridge is historical': Vital Salt Lake County route now complete with last piece in place
BLUFFDALE — The final piece of an important east-west connection in southern Salt Lake County is now open to traffic. Utah Department of Transportation officials and local leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate the completion a 435-foot long and 65-foot tall bridge that completes Porter Rockwell Boulevard. The bridge, one of the longest and tallest bridges in the state, helps the boulevard connect Interstate 15 at 14600 South to state Route 68 and the Mountain View Corridor on the county's southwest side.
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake City
Booths at the Street Fair(Image is author's) Kensington Avenue between State Street and Main Street was closed on Saturday, August 27, for a street festival which many Salt Lake City residents attended for fun, entertainment, food, and information. There were various craft booths as well as a booth from the Salt Lake City Mayor's office. People were on hand manning the booths to provide information or items to sell.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist arrested after going 100mph through Millcreek school zone
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been arrested after police said he traveled 100 mph through a school zone. They said he was going through the Highland Dr. and Siggard Dr. school zone before he turned on 13th East and a Unified Police officer initiated a traffic stop.
nypressnews.com
A 21-year-old Utah firefighter was able to purchase a house thanks largely to a homebuying program through his city. Here are similar down payment assistance programs available in the 5 most populous U.S. states.
Buying a home is tough for most millennials, and many can’t even save enough for a 20% down payment. Dyllon Ryser, 21, got a $20,000 loan from his city in Utah seven months ago to put down toward his home. Other programs like this exist in all 50 states,...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollars
photo of moneyPhoto by John Guccione (Creative Commons) Do you a financial boost right now during this time of rising prices? Well, there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by three senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These individuals want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.The parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. And payments would start at the time of pregnancy.
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
