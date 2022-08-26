If you’re flying from Salt Lake City Airport and want to park your car somewhere secure while you’re away, there are several affordable parking lots nearby. Situated about 4 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City International Airport sees well over 300 airline departures to more than 90 cities in North America and Europe each day. Parking rates at SLC start at around $10 per day for long term and $21 for short term. However, by picking an off site parking option, you can find some great deals that can save you up to 60%. We’ve chosen three of the best lots for short or long term parking near SLC Airport. We advise booking these via Spothero, where you’ll always find the best rates.

