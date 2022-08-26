Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio DinerTravel MavenParma, OH
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Indictments handed down to 14 for their roles in Northeast Ohio drug trafficking organization
CLEVELAND — A 38-count indictment was handed down to to fourteen members of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The indictment alleged that the defendants participated...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The first proposals for spending what is left of Cleveland’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars has been set by Mayor Justin Bibb’s strategic team, and the heavy focus in on housing. Cleveland was given the eighth largest pot of federal dollars from the...
cleveland19.com
Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
cleveland19.com
Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down. According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike...
cleveland19.com
67 teenagers have ‘spent more than one day’ in office building this year per Cuyahoga County officials
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates continues to push for answers, hoping to help homeless children in Cuyahoga County. Last week, we told you the heartbreaking story of one mother who’s fighting for her teen battling severe mental illness. With no where to go, we discovered he was one...
Fugitive wanted for Bedford Heights homicide arrested in Euclid
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday arrested a fugitive wanted since January for murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Ohio City Mobility Study: last day for public to submit issues is Aug. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to build a safer neighborhood that is easier to get around, Ohio City Inc. and 3MPH Planning are conducting a mobility study. The mobility study allows people who live in Ohio City to submit where issues exist around the area. This includes, “an...
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine to visit Elyria, Cleveland Heights Tuesday for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
ELYRIA, Ohio — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will make stops in Lorain County and Cuyahoga County Tuesday, August 30, to promote Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio, a news release said. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will join her. First Lady DeWine will first stop at Lorain County’s Imagination...
cleveland19.com
Jayland Walker’s mother, family attorneys give update on fatal Akron police-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys delivered an update regarding the deadly police-involved shooting that continues to impact the Akron community approximately two months later. Walker, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27...
cleveland19.com
Monday’s rainfall causes sewage overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said Monday night’s rain caused another combined sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie. Because of the sewage outfall, a public advisory has been issued for Edgewater Beach urging visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in poor health, to temporarily avoid coming in contact with the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
cleveland19.com
30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
Cuyahoga jail officer on leave, charged with felony
A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July. Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner Indicted on Theft Charges, Placed on Administrative Leave
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury last week, Mayor Brandon King informed the members of the suburb's city council Monday afternoon. The one-sentence email from King said that Gardner was being placed on leave after King had himself reviewed the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas indictment documents. Those documents are scant on details, but a the court's website shows that a grand jury indicted Gardner on a host of charges related to theft in office, including: aggravated theft; telecommunications fraud; monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor; tampering with evidence; theft in office; grand theft; and passing bad checks. In comments to the media, both Gardner and his attorney, Kimberly Kendall Corral, expressed surprise at the indictment.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
Gun found in prison hidden inside football: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
Cocaine, fentanyl among $300K drugs seized in Lorain
A Friday drug bust in the city turned up more than $300,000 in suspected narcotics, along with several guns and thousands in cash. The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county's drug task force about "a large amount" of various drugs there.
Cuyahoga County jailer on leave following narcotics unit investigation
Cuyahoga County has placed a corrections officer on unpaid administrative leave following an investigation by the county Narcotics Unit.
Comments / 2