East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury last week, Mayor Brandon King informed the members of the suburb's city council Monday afternoon. The one-sentence email from King said that Gardner was being placed on leave after King had himself reviewed the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas indictment documents. Those documents are scant on details, but a the court's website shows that a grand jury indicted Gardner on a host of charges related to theft in office, including: aggravated theft; telecommunications fraud; monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor; tampering with evidence; theft in office; grand theft; and passing bad checks. In comments to the media, both Gardner and his attorney, Kimberly Kendall Corral, expressed surprise at the indictment.

EAST CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO