ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cuyahoga County, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

Former Medina County sheriff of 16 years dies from cancer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County community is recognizing a former sheriff who served in law enforcement for decades after he died from cancer. Former Sheriff Neil Hassinger died on Aug. 28 “after a long and courageous battle with cancer,” according to officials. The department said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The County Council#The Standard Oil Refinery
cleveland19.com

Monday’s rainfall causes sewage overflow into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District said Monday night’s rain caused another combined sewage and stormwater overflow into Lake Erie. Because of the sewage outfall, a public advisory has been issued for Edgewater Beach urging visitors, particularly children, the elderly, and those in poor health, to temporarily avoid coming in contact with the water.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
cleveland19.com

All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

30-year-old Parma man reported missing on Aug. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police confirmed that 30-year-old Ryan Alan Krebs of Russell Avenue was reported missing on Aug. 25, and the department needs the community’s help finding him. Krebs was described by police as 6′ tall, 165 - 170 lbs, with green eyes, and shoulder-length dirty blond...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga jail officer on leave, charged with felony

A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July. Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner Indicted on Theft Charges, Placed on Administrative Leave

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been placed on administrative leave after being indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury last week, Mayor Brandon King informed the members of the suburb's city council Monday afternoon.  The one-sentence email from King said that Gardner was being placed on leave after King had himself reviewed the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas indictment documents. Those documents are scant on details, but a the court's website shows that a grand jury indicted Gardner on a host of charges related to theft in office, including: aggravated theft; telecommunications fraud; monthly, semiannual and annual return by vendor; tampering with evidence; theft in office; grand theft; and passing bad checks. In comments to the media, both Gardner and his attorney, Kimberly Kendall Corral, expressed surprise at the indictment.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy