Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Ferrum football seeks bright future
Panthers picked to finish fifth in ODAC. Roanoke City Schools reports ongoing transportation …. Authorities respond to reports of weapons at two …. Dr. Morrow provides COVID, public health update for …. Taking the perfect picture at Insta Worthy Selfies …. Suspicious fire damages well-known area of Lynchburg. Giles Co....
Ferrum expects bright future as Panthers enter third season under coach Adams
FERRUM, Va. (WFXR) — It’s finally game week for college football and several teams will have an early start to the season, including Ferrum. The Panthers will kickoff the year on Thursday night on the road against UVA-Wise. Sports director Jermaine Ferrell takes a look at how the Panthers are preparing for year three under head coach Clieve Adams.
Homestead Creamery launches Hokie-inspired ice cream; more …
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Partnership brings Hokie-inspired ice cream to market. Virginia Tech and Homestead Creamery of Franklin County have collaborated to create Hokie-inspired ice cream. The first flavor, Hokie Tracks, will roll out to...
Tasty Tuesday: County Smoak brings BBQ back home to its roots
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Ken and Jessica Hess are classically-trained chefs with a love for BBQ that dates back to the early 2000s. They started out hot, claiming awards right out the gates. “First BBQ contest was in Lynchburg. I never thought I’d come back to live here, but that’s...
Heat, humidity hang on tight before drier, more comfortable air arrives
ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s weather is a carbon copy of what we saw over the course of the weekend - heat, humidity and isolated downpours along and west of the Parkway. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the mountains and upper 80s to lower 90s in the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside.
5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia
All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon storms ahead of front
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrella! Afternoon showers and storms will develop ahead of an approaching cold front Tuesday. Before the rain arrives, Tuesday will start relatively dry. Some patchy fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness will be overhead. Prior to the front’s arrival, high temperatures will range from the upper 70s and lower 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect highs in the very warm upper 80s and lower 90s.
Four Botetourt Co. school bus routes canceled Tuesday
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — For the seventh time since students returned to class earlier this month, Botetourt County Public Schools announced that certain bus routes will not be running on Tuesday. According to the district, buses 27, 30, 55, and 57 have been canceled for Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Check Out These Renderings Of The Airport Renovations In Danville, Virginia – Mike Swanson
The airport in Danville, Virginia is being renovated right now. Much of the inside renovation has been done. Some awesome pictures and images have been put on the wall and the area inside is really nice looking now. River City TV just put up a Facebook post showing some images of the renovation. One of them is a rendering of what the outside entrance will look like once it is done. The airport is being renovated, because of the coming economic growth that the area is positioned for in the next few years.
Killer of two Virginia Tech students still sought 13 years later
BLACKSBURG (WINA) – It’s now been 13 years since Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs and David Metzler were found dead in the parking lot of Caldwell Fields… in the Jefferson National Forest just a few miles outside Blacksburg. The two had gone on a date the evening of August 26, 2009 to the picturesque spot the picturesque spot with Metzler’s guitar in tow. Their bodies were found the next morning, both shot to death… and Heidi’s father, Don Childs, in a video done by The Aware Foundation, wants to prevent this happening to another student.
Centennial Celebration: The Wendell Scott Foundation holds first-ever charity ride through Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – It was a centennial birthday for the books, as hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers all over the nation flocked to Danville to celebrate the life and legacy of Wendell Scott. “This is my grandfather’s centennial birthday weekend,” Warrick Scott Sr. said. “He will be 101 on Monday,...
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say a shooting occurred at Guys & Dolls Billiards late Monday night. A spokesperson for the department said the shooting occurred around 10 p.m., in the 1500 block of Williamson Rd NE. Police say they found property damage and evidence of a shooting, but...
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV location will be closed temporarily after regular business hours September 1 for an interior renovation. The center will be reopened September 15. During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. Customers who...
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has now been cleared. Those driving on I-81N in Rockbridge County can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Augusta County, according to VDOT. At about 4 a.m. Tuesday, crews were called near the 211 mile marker in the Greenville area...
Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball
Dust off your hat and get ready for the Roanoke Cattle Baron’s Ball. The event will feature food, dancing, and an auction all in support of the American Cancer Society. Get ready for a one-of-a-kind evening on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ardmore Equestrian Center in Fincastle.
Virginia University of Lynchburg holds 131st commencement ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Friends and families of graduates from Virginia University of Lynchburg braved the heat on Saturday to watch their loved ones celebrate their achievements during the school’s 131st commencement. The procession began at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and recognized graduates from associate, bachelor’s,...
Former Gears of War, Fortnite Pro Christopher "Xcells" Hill Has Died
A former Gears of War and Fortnite professional player has been fatally shot. Franklin County Sheriff's Office officials have announced that professional gamer Christopher Hill, who goes by the name "Xcells" in various game tournaments, was found dead in Boones Mill, Virginia. Hill was 26 years old. Christopher Hill Death...
First of Three New Convenience Centers Up and Running In Gretna
Pittsylvania County residents in the Climax Road area of Gretna now have a new convenience center to dispose of household garbage. The site at 8004 Climax Road has two open top boxes a compactor and recycling bins. This is the first of three projects the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved to improve trash service in the northern end of the county. The next project scheduled to open will be the site on Level Run Road in Long Island which is in the final stages of prep and is expected to go into operation in early September. The third and final convenience center project will be located on Meadow Ridge Court in Gretna. That project is the largest undertaking of the three and has an expected completion date of March 2023. More improvements could be on the way since the county as contracts with outside providers who bring in trash which helps offset costs for these upgrades.
Disco night headed to Dr. Pepper Park
ROANOKE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dr. Pepper Park is inviting fans to a disco night on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. The theme is Las Vegas of the 1970s. Fans are invited to wear their best 70s costume for a chance to win a prize. General admission in advance is...
Man facing multiple charges following chase through Bedford Co., authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg man has been charged with multiple offenses — including assault and DUI — after leading Bedford County deputies on a lengthy chase overnight, according to officials. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in at approximately 11 p.m....
