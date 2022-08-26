Read full article on original website
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
CNET
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
The Weather Channel
Massive Sunspot Pointed Straight at Earth Concerns Scientists After Growing Ten-Fold in Two Days!
If you’ve never had a kid before, get ready to know what the paranoia of having one feels like! Over the past few days, the Earthlings have had a front-row seat to the Sun’s growing tantrums, as it oozed out several flares and coronal mass ejections. We know...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Shoots at Chinese Drone After President Warns of 'Strong Countermeasures'
PENGHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations. It was the first time such warning shots have been fired...
Phys.org
'Sight to behold': tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is "a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience," says Joanne Bostandji. The 45-year-old has traveled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they're prepared to make sure they don't miss a second of the action as NASA's newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time Monday.
Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 billion in Japan and U.S. for EV battery supply
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will invest up to 730 billion yen ($5.27 billion) in Japan and the United States towards supplying automotive batteries for battery electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
China Officials Drain 30-Acre City Lake to Search For Invading Alligator Gar—Don’t Find It
China has undertaken a major search effort for a fugitive fish in a city park. Staff at Central Park in the Henan Province are trying to round up an alligator gar, which they consider a high-risk invasive fish. The multi-week recovery effort has drawn international attention. According to the Washington...
US News and World Report
Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
'Zero hour' for Artemis 1: NASA's most powerful rocket to launch risky moon mission test flight
It's make or break time for NASA's new moon rocket as NASA is finally ready to launch its Artemis 1 moon rocket on Aug. 29.
CNET
Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How
What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
US News and World Report
Finland to Close Main Highway for Fighter Jet Landing Drill
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will close down a stretch of one of its main highways for a week in September to allow its Air Force to practise takeoffs and landings on a road designed to serve as a reserve runway in wartime, local authorities said on Tuesday. In recent months,...
Japan defence ministry asks for $40 bn budget with eyes on Russia, China
Japan's defence ministry requested a $40 billion budget on Wednesday, pointing to the war in Ukraine and warning that the world faces its "toughest challenges" since World War II. Japan's defence spending has risen almost annually over the last decade, but pressure has grown for more following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's growing pressure on Taiwan. "The international community faces a period of the toughest challenges since World War II. The existing order faces serious challenges, as the world enters a new era of crisis," the ministry warned in its request.
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
Airbus finance chief Asam to depart for SAP next year
PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Wednesday announced Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam will leave the company in 2023 to become finance chief of German software giant SAP (SAPG.DE).
Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling
Strap on your flying backpack and go. That's what CopterPack in Australia is developing now, along with several other companies. The post Electric Backpack Helicopter Flies With Self-Leveling appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC News
‘Everything is not going to go as you expect it to' on NASA's Artemis test flight: Space agency administrator
“We make this rocket and the spacecraft do things that we would never do with a human crew,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson tells Chuck Todd in an exclusive interview on Meet the Press.Aug. 26, 2022.
The Verge
The O․MG Elite cable is a scarily stealthy hacker tool
I didn’t think I would be scared of a USB cable until I went to Def Con. But that’s where I first learned about the O.MG Cable. Released at the notorious hacker conference, the Elite cable wowed me with a combination of technical prowess and its extremely stealth design.
Fast Company
Harvard researchers designed a cheaper, more efficient air conditioner
In China, a searing heat wave has lasted for more than two months, and the power grid is straining as people crank up their air-conditioning. The country is one of the places where AC use has been growing the fastest, with a five-fold jump between 2000 and 2017. But as the planet keeps getting hotter, and more people around the world are able to afford air-conditioning, its use is growing everywhere. By the middle of the century, there are likely to be about 5.6 billion of the appliances, and nearly triple the energy demand of cooling today.
