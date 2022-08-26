ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Shoots at Chinese Drone After President Warns of 'Strong Countermeasures'

PENGHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations. It was the first time such warning shots have been fired...
Phys.org

'Sight to behold': tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

Seeing a rocket blast off to the Moon is "a once-in-a-lifetime thing to experience," says Joanne Bostandji. The 45-year-old has traveled all the way from northern England to Florida with her husband and two children for a space-themed vacation, and they're prepared to make sure they don't miss a second of the action as NASA's newest and most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch for the first time Monday.
US News and World Report

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
US News and World Report

Republican Rubio Slams U.S. Approval of Chip Deal With China Ties

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Monday blasted U.S. regulatory approval of a bid by chip intellectual property company Alphawave to purchase U.S.-based OpenFive, over alleged national security risks posed by the buyer's ties to China's Wise Road Capital. On Friday, the Toronto and London-based Alphawave, which licenses its...
CNET

Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How

What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
US News and World Report

Finland to Close Main Highway for Fighter Jet Landing Drill

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will close down a stretch of one of its main highways for a week in September to allow its Air Force to practise takeoffs and landings on a road designed to serve as a reserve runway in wartime, local authorities said on Tuesday. In recent months,...
AFP

Japan defence ministry asks for $40 bn budget with eyes on Russia, China

Japan's defence ministry requested a $40 billion budget on Wednesday, pointing to the war in Ukraine and warning that the world faces its "toughest challenges" since World War II. Japan's defence spending has risen almost annually over the last decade, but pressure has grown for more following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China's growing pressure on Taiwan. "The international community faces a period of the toughest challenges since World War II. The existing order faces serious challenges, as the world enters a new era of crisis," the ministry warned in its request.
The Verge

The O․MG Elite cable is a scarily stealthy hacker tool

I didn’t think I would be scared of a USB cable until I went to Def Con. But that’s where I first learned about the O.MG Cable. Released at the notorious hacker conference, the Elite cable wowed me with a combination of technical prowess and its extremely stealth design.
Fast Company

Harvard researchers designed a cheaper, more efficient air conditioner

In China, a searing heat wave has lasted for more than two months, and the power grid is straining as people crank up their air-conditioning. The country is one of the places where AC use has been growing the fastest, with a five-fold jump between 2000 and 2017. But as the planet keeps getting hotter, and more people around the world are able to afford air-conditioning, its use is growing everywhere. By the middle of the century, there are likely to be about 5.6 billion of the appliances, and nearly triple the energy demand of cooling today.
