FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mysterious Illness Spreading Through Dogs In Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyGaylord, MI
New Cannabis Store Set To Open In MancelonaKyle SchepperleyMancelona, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Antrim County Fair Begins This WeekKyle SchepperleyAntrim County, MI
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
Frankfort officials: Paul Oliver accessible through construction
Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital is still accessible during major renovations to the main access road, according to officials from the city of Frankfort.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Lake Ann man to turn 100 next month
William J. Morse grew up on his family farm near Lake Ann with his parents Bill and Esther Morse and his siblings Jean Rosa, Helen White and Jim Morse.
Automobile crash damages Frankfort apartment building
Driver fails to yield turning onto Forrest Avenue.
Benzie County towns offer fun, escape
So many towns, so much to do. Benzie County offers beaches, art galleries, cafés, trails, breweries, lighthouses and more.
Fire causes superficial damage to downtown Frankfort business
What was reported as a possible electrical fire spreading up the exterior wall of a downtown Frankfort business turned out to be a superficial fire.
Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra to celebrate summer with pops concert
The suite will feature several orchestra musicians including three trumpets on the "Bugler's Holiday" and a surprise guest performing on "The Typewriter," according to the release.
Charter Communications donates $1,500 to Grow Benzie
Grow Benzie got a surprise donation from Charter Communications during a press event on Charter's expansion of internet services in Benzie County.
Charter Communications to expand internet coverage in Benzie County
According to Spectrum representatives, the internet provider intends to use $1.2 million in federal Rural Development Opportunity Fund money and invest an additional $6 million to build a fiber-optic network.
Grace and Laurel helps anchor downtown Beulah
Grace & Laurel is a store that still sells items like Lodge Cast Iron Cookware and Wüsthof knives, but also things like Bechler Pottery,
Volunteers clean up Frankfort Elementary garden bed
A pair of Frankfort residents decide to work on an overgrown garden bed at Frankfort Elementary School.
New faces to greet students at Frankfort-Elberta schools
Who are the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools for the upcoming 2022-23 school years?
Benzie County Central Schools hires new educators
There will be some new faces greeting students this new school year at Benzie County Central Schools.
A day of activities in Beulah takes a year's worth of planning
Events in Beulah don't just happen; they're the result of a year's worth of planning and collaboration.
Trapp Farm Nature Preserve is 'magical'
Hidden just outside of the village of Beulah is a nature preserve with a deep history in Benzie County that has had a long-lasting impact on Beulah and the surrounding area.
Frankfort Art Fair to feature 150 artists
The Frankfort Art Fair returns with a weekend full of activities.
New playground equipment awaits Frankfort Elementary students
New and returning students to Frankfort Elementary School will get a whole school year to use the school's new playground equipment.
Benzie County offers great spots for bird watching
The robin signifies the arrival of spring. Hummingbirds are harbingers of summer. Cardinals brighten the winter.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area
