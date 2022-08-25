Read full article on original website
CNET
State Stimulus Payments Update 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Week
Thanks to healthy budget surpluses, many states have been giving supplemental tax rebates to eligible taxpayers. While some have already been issued, other states are still sending payments out. Taxpayers in Colorado and Pennsylvania are getting checks this month, while Hawaii and Illinois are set to send bonus refunds in...
Not Only Dogs & Cats - Pet Parents Can Add These Pets To Petco's 'Vital Care Membership'
Petco Health And Wellness Company Inc WOOF has expanded its paid health and wellness membership program, Vital Care. The program, available previously only for dogs and cats, will now include birds, reptiles, fish, and small pets. Vital Care provides exclusive savings and rewards on nutrition, supplies, services, veterinary care, and...
What are green jobs and how can I get one? 5 questions answered about clean energy careers
When President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, he called it the “largest investment ever” to fight climate change. He also said it would lead to the creation of well-paying union jobs to help “reduce emissions across every sector of our economy.” These jobs are also known as “clean energy jobs,” […] The post What are green jobs and how can I get one? 5 questions answered about clean energy careers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
