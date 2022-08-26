ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Mosley opens district play with sweep over Niceville

By Sam Granville
 5 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley Volleyball team continued their winning streak over Niceville, downing the Eagles in straight sets to earn their first district victory of the season on Thursday night.

The Dolphins improved to 2-0 on the season and will host county rival Bay on Tuesday, August 30.

