Fond Du Lac, WI

Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
Daily Arreset Records - August 29, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, August 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing A Child

Bail is set at $2000 recognizance for a 32-year-old Manitowoc man accused of physically abusing a child. Willard R. Dorsett III is charged with One Count of Physical Abuse of a Child. Police responded to a call late Monday night from a woman claiming that her boyfriend was being physically...
Oshkosh Police Believe Jail Escapee Traveling With Woman

Oshkosh police say they believe an escapee from the Winnebago Correctional Center is traveling with a woman. A manhunt is underway. 43-year-old Michael Blake walked away from the minimum security state prison Monday afternoon. Blake pleaded no contest to drug charges two weeks ago in Outagamie County Court. Authorities think...
Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case

APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a man following an armed robbery on the east side of Two Rivers. It happened Sunday night at a home in the city. Police say a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim while demanding money. The suspect ran off before police arrived...
Public Safety
Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal

Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 visited Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
