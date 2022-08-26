Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted, sentenced for neglect at foster home
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A woman who operated a foster home with her son was convicted Tuesday of neglect due to the conditions there. Barbara Peterson, 63, pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child, as party to the crime. Winnebago County Judge Daniel Bissett sentenced her to 270 days in jail.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Fond du Lac residents arrested on drug-related charges, bail jumping
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Fond du Lac residents were recently arrested after Wisconsin police found drugs during a traffic stop. According to a Facebook post on the Fond du Lac Police Department’s page, the traffic stop happened on August 29 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of S. Main Street and Court Street.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arreset Records - August 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, August 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Accused of Physically Abusing A Child
Bail is set at $2000 recognizance for a 32-year-old Manitowoc man accused of physically abusing a child. Willard R. Dorsett III is charged with One Count of Physical Abuse of a Child. Police responded to a call late Monday night from a woman claiming that her boyfriend was being physically...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Oshkosh Police Believe Jail Escapee Traveling With Woman
Oshkosh police say they believe an escapee from the Winnebago Correctional Center is traveling with a woman. A manhunt is underway. 43-year-old Michael Blake walked away from the minimum security state prison Monday afternoon. Blake pleaded no contest to drug charges two weeks ago in Outagamie County Court. Authorities think...
Fox11online.com
Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case
APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
dailydodge.com
Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Fleeing Then Hiding From Dodge County Authorities
(Trenton) Cash bond has been set at $10,000 for a Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities. Autumn Gernon is facing multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
nbc15.com
1 arrested after 14-hour Watertown standoff ends
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - An overnight standoff in Watertown ended early Sunday morning when SWAT team members forced their way into the home and took the suspect into custody, according to the city’s police department. In a statement, Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski explained his officers and negotiators had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a man following an armed robbery on the east side of Two Rivers. It happened Sunday night at a home in the city. Police say a suspect pointed a handgun at a victim while demanding money. The suspect ran off before police arrived...
Shooting at Fond du Lac Family Dollar leave two injured
Fond du Lac Police Officers witnessed a shooting at a Family Dollar, after intervening, two were left injured.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County DA: Social media rumors led to change in boat crash prosecution
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County district attorney says social media rumors about who was on a boat allegedly involved in a hit-and-run on the Fox River created the appearance of a conflict of interest, resulting in state prosecutors taking over the case. FOX 11 has obtained a copy of...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Darrell Brooks escorted out of court Friday following outburst
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, will be back in court Friday for a motion hearing.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin police officer struck by gunfire following foot pursuit
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department was struck by a bullet following a pursuit in the City of Milwaukee on Friday. According to a release, around noon, Milwaukee Police officers were looking for an individual who was wanted for violating a felony domestic abuse injunction on the 1100 Block of West Keefe Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
Milwaukee man 'critically' shot during argument over crash
A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in the hospital with critical injuries after police say he was shot during an argument over a car crash late Sunday night.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 visited Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
msn.com
Man accused of plowing car through Wisconsin Christmas parade escorted out of court after outbursts
The man accused of plowing his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, fatally striking six people, dozed off during a court appearance before lashing out at the judge and then shoving a deputy attempting to escort him to the exit. Darrell Brooks is facing a slew of charges, including...
16-year-old accidentally shoots relative, MPD says
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a teen accidentally shot a relative Friday night.
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Found Guilty For Mailing In Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Prison
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman has been found guilty of mailing an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained...
Comments / 2