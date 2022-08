MORGANTOWN, W.Va – At the ripe age of 21, Mark Spruill is the first-year head coach of the Trinity golf program. After graduating from Trinity in 2019, Spruill initially signed to continue his playing career in college at Alderson-Broaddus but was left without options when the Battlers’ program folded. He never stopped playing the game […]

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 7 HOURS AGO