Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Security checks expected in Baltimore city public schools again this year

WBFF — Baltimore City students are now back in their classrooms for the first week of school and safety remains a big concern. This morning we were joined by another law enforcement expert the former chief of police in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Maury Richards to weigh in on all of this. He discussed guns found inside city schools and whether resource officers being armed in city schools help protect students?
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Superintendent outlines plans as Calvert County students return to school

CALVERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) students headed back to class Tuesday, and 7News’ Adrianna Hopkins caught up with the superintendent, Dr. Andrae Townsel, whose appointment to that role is history-making. “You are making history as a Black superintendent in Calvert County. It’s important...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Addressing the teacher shortage in Baltimore City Schools

WBFF — FOX 45 is your back to school headquarters and with the first day for 13 districts across the state tomorrow a major concern, many schools will be missing teachers, staff, and for some no air conditioning again. Former Baltimore city teacher Cowan Amaye-Obu joined us this morning to talk about the school system being understaffed by a few hundred teachers.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Ted Carter resigns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has resigned. A reason for Carter's departure was not shared, but last week, The Baltimore Brew first reported he was under an internal investigation through human resources. According to their sources, the investigation included "inappropriate behavior around women." Carter oversaw a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Concerns for city schools as classes begin this week

WBFF — FOX 45 is your back to school headquarters and while there is a lot of excitement for the new school year. The teacher and staff shortage is cause for some major concern as Baltimore city schools is facing a more than 200 teacher shortage just hours before the first bell rings.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Words v. action: Mayor Scott says violence won't be tolerated, but crime isn't slowing

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Despite Mayor Brandon Scott’s rhetoric about not tolerating violent crime, the statistics show the criminals continue to pull guns and triggers. From crime scene to crime scene around the city, Mayor Scott’s broad-brush statements have remained very similar for the nearly two years he’s been at the helm of Baltimore: ‘We know people do crazy things and will not tolerate it.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan providing funding to help curb crime in Little Italy

WBFF — Governor Hogan is providing funding to help curb crime in Little Italy and Cafe owner Gia Blatterman joined us to talk about this announcement. Blatterman talked about how this funding will help the business community?. With all the crime in the community she discussed how has the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Back to School| Apply for free and reduced school meals

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the pandemic-era meal and operations end, families are urged to submit free and reduced-price meal applications for the new school year. Research shows school meals are an important source of nutrition for all school-aged children. Senior Manager of Media and Engagement for No Kid Hungry...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reynolds family sues Baltimore City over Timothy Reynolds squeegee altercation

WBFF — The family of Timothy Reynolds is suing Baltimore city after an altercation with a squeegee kid led to Reynolds death. Former local and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined us to talk about the squeegee kid problem and the latest lawsuit. This lawsuit names Marilyn Mosby and her office along with the mayor an police commissioner and the city itself. Vignarajah talked about whether the Renyolds' family has a case or not.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Call from state senator may help Timothy Reynolds lawsuit, says former prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds is now suing Baltimore City and its leaders for failing to stop illegal activities. Reynolds was shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7. Reynolds parked his car and crossed multiple lanes of traffic to confront a group of squeegee kids with a bat, according to police. It is unclear if he hit any of them.
BALTIMORE, MD

