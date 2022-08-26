ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
WCJB

Two car crash in Ocala sends one to hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the wreck on Southwest 60th Road Monday night. They found one damaged car and another car crashed into a fence. One driver was transported to the hospital. No other...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening. Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. Ocala...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local officials: Please implement school concurrency

During the Aug. 16 Marion County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone signaled to her fellow board members that she would soon be presenting a draft copy of a new interlocal agreement between Marion County, several of the municipalities and the school district. Stone offered the information in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

High Springs Planning Board to discuss the Bridlewood Development

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs planning board is holding a meeting to discuss a proposal for major development. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. to inform residents about the proposal for the Bridlewood Development. Additional details on the proposal will be reported after the meeting.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Teen shot in the head in Lake City

Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
LAKE CITY, FL

