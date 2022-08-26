Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
‘The pumps were running’, Alachua County engineer explains flooding in the county
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County officials are correcting earlier claims that new flood prevention pumps were not running during heavy rainfall. Over the weekend, several neighborhoods experienced flooding due to above-average rainfall over a 36-hour period. Those neighborhoods include legacy flooding locations such as Hills of Santa Fe, Robin Lane, and Tower Lane.
WCJB
Gilchrist County Jail will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new jail
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Gilchrist County Jail on Tuesday. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. It will be held at 9239 US-129 in Trenton. The event is open to the public.
Deputies: 14-year-old students charged after destroying Palatka middle school, causing $100,000 in damages
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three 14-year-olds have been arrested after causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the now-closed Jenkins Middle School campus in Palatka, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Palatka Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in...
WCJB
Governor DeSantis awarded over $68 million to 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion, for electric buses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua and Marion counties are receiving state funding to trade in existing diesel transit buses for electric ones. Governor DeSantis announced Monday that the Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million to buy 227 electric buses in 13 counties, including Alachua and Marion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Two car crash in Ocala sends one to hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the wreck on Southwest 60th Road Monday night. They found one damaged car and another car crashed into a fence. One driver was transported to the hospital. No other...
WCJB
Marion County road will be temporarily closed for construction
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Marion County is temporarily closed for construction. Construction will happen on NE 42nd Place. This is from the NE 27th Court intersection to the NE 30th Court intersection. The road closure will start at 7 a.m. Monday and go until September 5. Crews...
WCJB
Traffic diverted after pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Pine Avenue
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department officers are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the southwest part of the city. Ocala Fire Rescue crews say a crash on South Pine Avenue delayed traffic on Tuesday afternoon. They say a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved in a crash.
WCJB
No injuries reported after a house fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A house burned on SW 3rd St in Ocala Monday evening. At around 5:30 Monday, crews arrived at the home to find smoke coming from the edges of the roof. After entering, crews found the fire coming from the closet at the back of the house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
One person hospitalized following Monday night crash in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County on Monday night left one man hospitalized, with no other injuries. One person is recovering in the hospital after the crash in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue responded to this wreck at 5000 SW 60th road Monday night. They found an Audi...
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless woman arrested for disturbing the peace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sarah L. Harless, 40, was arrested yesterday morning after an employee of the Quality Inn at Newberry Road and Tower Road said she was bothering hotel customers while eating the free breakfast offered to hotel guests. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the call and...
RV goes up in flames in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WCJB
Traffic diverted in Ocala due to gas leak
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers diverted traffic on an Ocala roadway due to a gas leak on Monday evening. Ocala Fire Rescue officials report a gas leak in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the intersection of Southwest 42nd Street and Southwest 27th Avenue. Ocala...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after admitting to stealing a motorcycle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rickey Kinder, 40, on Sunday. Kinder was recorded on video riding the stolen motorcycle at a Wawa gas station on Archer Road. Deputies say Kinder told them he got the motorcycle from Lexington Crossing on Saturday. When deputies asked how...
Local officials: Please implement school concurrency
During the Aug. 16 Marion County Board of County Commission meeting, Commissioner Michelle Stone signaled to her fellow board members that she would soon be presenting a draft copy of a new interlocal agreement between Marion County, several of the municipalities and the school district. Stone offered the information in...
WCJB
Marion County deputies arrest man for first-degree murder in 2021 fentanyl death
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County man previously arrested on charges of multiple drug charges in the death of 26-year-old Marcus Lane II now has a first-degree murder charge added. On Thursday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Grand Jury indicted 20-year-old Marquis Rosado with first-degree murder in...
WCJB
High Springs Planning Board to discuss the Bridlewood Development
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The High Springs planning board is holding a meeting to discuss a proposal for major development. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. to inform residents about the proposal for the Bridlewood Development. Additional details on the proposal will be reported after the meeting.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police officers received Narcan and went to hospital after making arrest
Gainesville — Gainesville police say two police officers received Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug, after possibly being exposed to drugs during an arrest. Police say the officers went to the hospital and have now been released. Police say dispatch sent officer Sunday morning at 9:45 to the Waw...
News4Jax.com
Man dead, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes concrete pole in Lake City, police say
One man died and two others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Lake City, authorities said. The Lake City Police Department said officers responded just after 5:50 a.m. to a crash at U.S. 90 and Northwest Lake City Avenue where they found a vehicle that had struck a concrete pole.
WCJB
UPDATE: Students at Bradford Middle School unable to attend classes until Thursday due to flooding
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Torrential downpour over the weekend overwhelmed three drains on the roof of building one at Bradford Middle School. Building one houses around 20 classrooms and the front office. One school district official says just the one building on the BMS campus was flooded, however, some other...
mycbs4.com
Teen shot in the head in Lake City
Lake City — A teenager was shot in the head Friday night in Lake City, police say. Lake City Police say a teen was shot around 5 PM Friday on SE Putnam Street. Officers were called for reports of shots fired, and when they arrived they say they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.
Comments / 2