Football

Journal & Courier

McCutcheon football finds strength in special teams

LAFAYETTE - Keontae Moten and Broderick Arnold are playmakers. When first-year McCutcheon head coach Josh Strasser was trying to divvy up players to best help the Mavericks this season, those two became a part of the defensive unit. That didn't mean their offensive abilities were going to go to waste however. ...
LAFAYETTE, IN

