Volleyball: Our Redeemer’s looks to bounce back after missing state tournament

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

Our Redeemer’s looks to bounce back after last year ended with a postseason heartbreak.

The Knights enter 2022 coming off an upset to Bishop Ryan in the Region 6 tournament, ending a 7 year streak of going to the state tournament.

This year’s team has already put last season’s memories on the back burner and isn’t taking any game for granted.

“I don’t think this team is really focused on that or even thinking about it from last year they just know they need to come into the gym practice and earn each opportunity that they are given,” Kara Nunziato, Head Coach, said.

“We realize we can not look at anybody and be like oh we can do this we have to look at them and be like this is going to be a tough game. Like let’s play our hardest let’s get out there and have some fun,” Allison Francis, Junior Setter, said.

With the new season right around the corner, they’re looking for returning players to step up as vocal leaders on the team. The main focus is keeping the energy up in practice and games.

“It’s huge on the court sometimes we can get a little serious but if you watch us in practice we are pretty funky and we just have lots of fun and I think that just really builds a good culture for our team,” Kiera Biberdorf, Senior Outside Hitter, said.

“We thrive off of that I mean if it’s quiet in the gym we are not playing our best. We have to be loud, keep talking, and cheer each other on, and that’s when we play our best,” Francis said.

