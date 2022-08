After a crowning 7-0 victory at home over #16 Santa Clara and ahead of a week that includes a long away trip to USC and a home contest with #5 Duke, it would have been understandable for the Frogs to have come out a bit sluggish in its Sunday road trip to Edinburgh to take on UT Rio Grande Valley. It was immediately apparent that Eric Bell’s squad would not fall into the trap game: Messiah Bright scored her first of three goals just under 2 minutes into the game and the Frogs were off and running.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO