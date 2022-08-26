ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leo-cedarville, IN

Bellmont hands Blackhawk Christian first loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a back-and-forth exchange, Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season (25-17, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23, 15-12). Bellmont moves to 9-2 on the season. Blackhawk Christian falls to 8-1.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Mackenzie Evans notches lone goal in tie with Bellarmine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mackenzie Evans led the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Bellarmine on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. With no clock stoppages until the Mastodons' goal in the 77th minute, the matchup between former Great Lakes Valley Conference foes was relatively uneventful until that point.
FORT WAYNE, IN
TinCaps lose by one in game six with Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Andy Deng and Cayla Smith to represent US in Junior Grand Prix

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Auburn Garrett Drive-In severely damaged by storms

GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The severe winds that came through Northeast Indiana may have been quick, but they left plenty of damage. Operators were already planning out the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre’s next show just Monday morning. Now, owners are left with rubble and the memories of a more...
AUBURN, IN
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two local African-American historical sites are getting an extra bit of funding this year. The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne. Turner Chapel AME Church is recieving $20,000 for a new roof.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
WABASH, IN
Kendallville woman injured after collision with a train in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Dekalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a truck vs. train collision that left a Kendallville woman in serious condition. Investigators say that Carolyn S. Honaker, 55, collided with a train at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday. According to the train conductor, Honaker had been stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61. As the train moved through at approximately 7 mph, Honaker revved the truck's engine and drove around the crossing gate, crashing into the train car he was standing on.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash

MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
MARION, IN
Life-saving CPR device bridges gap for Albion Fire Department

ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Albion Fire Department is testing a new life-saving device. This comes as volunteer departments struggle to attract new recruits and lack the necessary staffing to respond to medical emergencies. “You may only get two or three people. We never know the amount of people we...
ALBION, IN
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries after moped crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped crash Sunday evening, that left a boy with life-threatening injuries. When first responders arrived to the scene at Hadley Road and Covington Commons Road, they gave aid to the driver of the moped and a passenger. Police say...
FORT WAYNE, IN
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Father sentenced to prison for neglect of 1-year-old son who died

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The father accused of neglecting his 19-month-old son until his death is going to prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Trevon Bishop to serve four years in prison for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in the death of Elias Paez. He will also have to serve another two years for probation revocation on a separate gun charge.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Kids Who Care: Woodlan student raises money for Ukrainian orphans

WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Like many people who were watching the news this past February, Karina Peppler was appalled to see Russia invade Ukraine. She couldn’t just sit still. "On TV, I saw that there was orphanages in Ukraine getting bombed. It made me upset, but it inspired me...
WOODBURN, IN

