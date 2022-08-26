DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Dekalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a truck vs. train collision that left a Kendallville woman in serious condition. Investigators say that Carolyn S. Honaker, 55, collided with a train at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday. According to the train conductor, Honaker had been stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61. As the train moved through at approximately 7 mph, Honaker revved the truck's engine and drove around the crossing gate, crashing into the train car he was standing on.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO