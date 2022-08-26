Read full article on original website
Bellmont hands Blackhawk Christian first loss
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a back-and-forth exchange, Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season (25-17, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23, 15-12). Bellmont moves to 9-2 on the season. Blackhawk Christian falls to 8-1.
Mackenzie Evans notches lone goal in tie with Bellarmine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mackenzie Evans led the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Bellarmine on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. With no clock stoppages until the Mastodons' goal in the 77th minute, the matchup between former Great Lakes Valley Conference foes was relatively uneventful until that point.
TinCaps lose by one in game six with Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.
Andy Deng and Cayla Smith to represent US in Junior Grand Prix
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.
Auburn Garrett Drive-In severely damaged by storms
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) - The severe winds that came through Northeast Indiana may have been quick, but they left plenty of damage. Operators were already planning out the Auburn Garrett Drive-In Theatre’s next show just Monday morning. Now, owners are left with rubble and the memories of a more...
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
TEAM Member Job Fair to be held at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will host its annual TEAM Member Job Fair on Thursday. The fair will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Conference Center. The fair will be recruiting part-time employees for the upcoming season. Positions will have...
Two Fort Wayne historical sites earn grants for renovations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two local African-American historical sites are getting an extra bit of funding this year. The group Indiana Landmarks advised nine locations around the state that could use extra funding, including two in Fort Wayne. Turner Chapel AME Church is recieving $20,000 for a new roof.
Pembroke Bakery & Cafe closing after more than a decade in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Anna Hess has been coming to dance rehearsals at the Auer Center for Arts & Culture for years. About six months ago, she joined Pembroke Bakery & Cafe’s staff. “Steve has a lot of stories. I’ll come to work and it’ll be slow. He’ll...
Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
Kendallville woman injured after collision with a train in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Dekalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a truck vs. train collision that left a Kendallville woman in serious condition. Investigators say that Carolyn S. Honaker, 55, collided with a train at 9:49 p.m. on Sunday. According to the train conductor, Honaker had been stopped at the railroad tracks in the 4300 block of CR 61. As the train moved through at approximately 7 mph, Honaker revved the truck's engine and drove around the crossing gate, crashing into the train car he was standing on.
Marion woman dies in a two-vehicle crash
MARION, Ind. (WFFT) - Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Baldwin Avenue at approximately 10:13 p.m. Monday. Trooper Dustin Rutledge of the Indiana State Police said that Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion was driving a moped on Baldwin Avenue toward the Fourth Street intersection. Sohil Singh, 25, of Manitoba, Canada was driving a semi-tractor along Fourth Street toward Baldwin Avenue, and allegedly ran a red light, hitting Bilbee in the intersection. The moped had a green light and the right-of-way.
Life-saving CPR device bridges gap for Albion Fire Department
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Albion Fire Department is testing a new life-saving device. This comes as volunteer departments struggle to attract new recruits and lack the necessary staffing to respond to medical emergencies. “You may only get two or three people. We never know the amount of people we...
Two people hurt in shooting at Westland Centre Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting inside the common area of Westland Centre early Saturday morning. Police say two small groups of people started fighting inside Mitchell's Sports Bar & Grill at 1:25 a.m. and it spilled out into the common area. That's when...
Boy in hospital with life-threatening injuries after moped crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are investigating a moped crash Sunday evening, that left a boy with life-threatening injuries. When first responders arrived to the scene at Hadley Road and Covington Commons Road, they gave aid to the driver of the moped and a passenger. Police say...
DeKalb County school district ranks least equitable in state, Superintendent says results skewed
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Tanya Young with Community Foundation DeKalb County says the county is going places. “We are working hard and I am so proud of our county and our region,” Young said. One thing she thinks will play a major role in their future growth is education...
Fort Wayne nonprofits partner up to serve about 800 people in need
Miss Virginia’s House serves food to about 400 people a day so Joe Ayers says their two-day partnership will allow him to serve more people than he could on his own. Fort Wayne nonprofits partner up to serve about 800 people in need. Miss Virginia’s House serves food to...
DeKalb Co. Sheriff: 3 injured in crash on U.S. 6
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash that left three injured Saturday night. Investigators say a Saturn Vue was heading west on U.S. 6 at around 10:45, when the driver slowed down because an animal was in the road. That's when a Mitsubishi...
Father sentenced to prison for neglect of 1-year-old son who died
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The father accused of neglecting his 19-month-old son until his death is going to prison. A judge on Tuesday sentenced Trevon Bishop to serve four years in prison for neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury in the death of Elias Paez. He will also have to serve another two years for probation revocation on a separate gun charge.
Kids Who Care: Woodlan student raises money for Ukrainian orphans
WOODBURN, Ind. (WFFT) - Like many people who were watching the news this past February, Karina Peppler was appalled to see Russia invade Ukraine. She couldn’t just sit still. "On TV, I saw that there was orphanages in Ukraine getting bombed. It made me upset, but it inspired me...
