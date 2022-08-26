Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Bellmont hands Blackhawk Christian first loss
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a back-and-forth exchange, Bellmont took down Blackhawk Christian in five sets, giving the Braves their first loss of the season (25-17, 25-12, 25-11, 25-23, 15-12). Bellmont moves to 9-2 on the season. Blackhawk Christian falls to 8-1.
wfft.com
Mackenzie Evans notches lone goal in tie with Bellarmine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Mackenzie Evans led the Purdue Fort Wayne women's soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Bellarmine on Sunday (Aug. 28) at the Hefner Soccer Complex. With no clock stoppages until the Mastodons' goal in the 77th minute, the matchup between former Great Lakes Valley Conference foes was relatively uneventful until that point.
wfft.com
TinCaps lose by one in game six with Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps lost a close one in their road trip finale against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, at Dow Diamond on Sunday afternoon. Fort Wayne had won two of the three previous games of the series in shutout fashion, but this dropped the Summit City club's record to 20-33 in games decided by one or two runs.
Miller talks Boilermakers hoops at annual golf outing
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Brad Miller was a standout basketball player at East Noble, Purdue, and in the NBA – but on Monday he traded his high-tops for golf cleats, hosting his 19th annual golf outing at Noble Hawk to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
wfft.com
Andy Deng and Cayla Smith to represent US in Junior Grand Prix
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - It's no doubt that 17-year-old Andy Deng (former Concordia student) and 14-year-old Cayla Smith (Churubusco student) are some of the top skaters in the country. In their first year competing with each other, the Fort Wayne duo brought home the first place trophy in US intermediate pairs final, and now they're on their way to compete on the international level, in the Junior Grand Prix.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to play Christmas show at Memorial Coliseum
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More" to the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 18.
“Something everybody is going to miss,” neighbor reacts to damage at Auburn Garrett Drive In
WANE 15 reported on Monday that strong wind caused major damage to the screen at Auburn Garrett Drive In theater.
WANE-TV
Power outage closes Bunche Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A power outage has caused Fort Wayne Community Schools to close Bunche Elementary school. A tweet from the district indicated that students already on buses will get off at Towles and parents should pick them up there. An Indiana Michigan Power map showed just over 850...
wfft.com
Rock and Classic Country added to Honeywell's lineup
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will be presenting the Yes: Close to the Edge 50th Anniversary Tour and Hank Williams tribute band Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes. The Yes concert will be Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Honeywell Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The show will...
WANE-TV
Dunkin Donuts going in near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dunkin Donuts will open another Fort Wayne location, this one near Georgetown Square. Permits filed with the Allen County Building Department show an investment group plans to remodel an existing building at 6533 E. State Blvd. in front of Wrigley Field Bar and Grill and open a Dunkin Donuts.
WANE-TV
Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen partially destroyed during storm
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — Sections of the Auburn Garrett Drive-In screen were heavily damaged by the storms that swept through northeast Indiana Monday afternoon. A portion of the main screen was torn away, and the base comprised of metal fencing just below the screen suffered heavy damage as well.
WOWO News
Fourteen Year Old Boy Arrested After Bringing Gun To Football Game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult, say police. Police have not identified the boy, but they say he got into a fight with a parent of a student he had a problem with. Officer say it’s not clear if the other two people with the teen were involved in the fight. When school officials and officers intervened, all three ran away. They were apprehended later. The boy with the gun was arrested on a count of unlawful carrying of a handgun and battery of a school official.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Teen brought gun to North Side football game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a 14-year-old boy who tried to bring a gun into the football game at North Side High School this past weekend. North Side and Bishop Dwenger were at halftime Friday night when the boy tried to enter the stadium with another juvenile and an adult who were with him, police said.
WANE-TV
Bakery chain celebrates its birthday with free cake for first 250 guests
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is marking its 25th birthday, and you’re invited to celebrate. The first guests to arrive Thursday can satisfy their sweet tooth for free at the Fort Wayne location, the bakery chain announced. The Confetti Bundtlet- a mini cake- will be given to the first 250 customers.
wfft.com
New Haven man dies in Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A New Haven man died after his car struck a tree Monday night. The Allen County coroner says 49-year-old Johnny Eugene Nickell was driving on South River Road around 9:37 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hit a guardrail and struck a tree. Nickell...
WANE-TV
Crews begin demolition of Hall’s Original Drive In
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The old Hall’s Original Drive In in Quimby Village is coming down. Crews began demolition of the iconic eatery at 1502 Bluffton Road on Tuesday morning. A large excavator was working to level the building at the site before 9 a.m. Hall’s Original...
wfft.com
Man dies in crash at Lake Side Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree at Lake Side Middle School Saturday morning. Fort Wayne police responded to 2100 Lake Ave. at 5:54 a.m. Investigators say the man was driving a tan Hyundai south on Randalia Drive when it...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two injured in weekend shooting in Westland Mall, outside of Mitchell’s
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says two people were injured in a shooting just outside of a popular Fort Wayne sports bar over the weekend. Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, inside Westland Mall, where...
WANE-TV
Storms cut power to thousands
NORTHEAST INDIANA (WANE) — A line of severe storms with heavy winds has caused power outages around the area. Indiana Michigan Power (IMP) said more than 18,000 people in northeast Indiana, northern Indiana and southwest Michigan were affected at the peak of the outages. As of 9:30 p.m., IMP...
cbs4indy.com
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools. Eight buses, fencing and a playground was all damaged sometime late Saturday night into Sunday morning. “My reaction was, ‘How did...
