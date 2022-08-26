ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

VSP: Two seriously hurt after head-on crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision between two cars that left two men seriously injured. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 263 in Hampton. The driver of a...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Pungo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a pickup was killed Sunday night after their truck went off the road in Pungo and struck a tree. Virginia Beach police say they responded to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Muddy Creek Road, near Pungo Palms Nursey, around 10:38 p.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
13newsnow.com

16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel

NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy