Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Related
VSP: Two seriously hurt after head-on crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision between two cars that left two men seriously injured. According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 263 in Hampton. The driver of a...
One person taken to hospital after tree trimming truck overturns in Suffolk
One person was taken to the hospital after a tree trimming truck overturned Monday afternoon on Godwin Boulevard
WAVY News 10
Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Pungo
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a pickup was killed Sunday night after their truck went off the road in Pungo and struck a tree. Virginia Beach police say they responded to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Muddy Creek Road, near Pungo Palms Nursey, around 10:38 p.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
13newsnow.com
One dead after 5-car crash on Jefferson Avenue
NORFOLK, Va. — A section of Jefferson Avenue was closed in both directions due to a 5-vehicle crash that happened just after midnight Sunday Killing a man, the Newport News Police Department said. The department said the crash happened in the area of Habersham Drive, and one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Military Highway South in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man died after a vehicle struck him Sunday night in Chesapeake. Chesapeake Police said the collision happened in the 1700 block of Military Highway South. Someone called to notify the department around 8:30 p.m., according to a Chesapeake Police spokesperson. Police said the pedestrian, who...
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
Norfolk Police investigate undetermined death on N Military Highway
Police responded to the 1200 block of North Military Highway after a call came in at 5:42 p.m., on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man dead in 5-car crash that closed portion of Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
Police say the crash happened on Habersham Drive near the Sam's Club by Newport News/Williamsburg Airport.
Four residents displaced after Virginia Beach two-story house fire
According to officials, crews responded to the 3900 block of Morning Light Lane at 5:54 p.m., on Tuesday.
Man arrested in assault turned homicide, charged with Voluntary Manslaughter
Police have made an arrest regarding an assault turned homicide.Police identified the suspect as Wesley Horbal, 26, of Virginia Beach. He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Drunken man arrested after firing shots in Virginia Beach
A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.
13newsnow.com
16 cars involved in overnight crash inside Downtown Tunnel
NORFOLK, Va. — A 16-car crash in the Downtown Tunnel Sunday around 1 a.m. left all eastbound lanes closed for around 3 hours, according to tweets from 511 Hampton Roads. The group posted about the Portsmouth crash just after 1 a.m., and they said all east bound lanes were closed.
Police: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converter in Norfolk
A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Two men drowned at Virginia Beach over the weekend, police say
Two men drowned over the weekend in Virginia Beach, according to police.
Juvenile shot in Hampton, Police investigate
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0