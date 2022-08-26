VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a pickup was killed Sunday night after their truck went off the road in Pungo and struck a tree. Virginia Beach police say they responded to the crash in the 1200 block of N. Muddy Creek Road, near Pungo Palms Nursey, around 10:38 p.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO