Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency
History shows that stocks perform better than any other asset class over time. While gold, oil, and housing may beat the market for short periods, over the past century equities handily trump all else. That holds true with cryptocurrencies as well, which had stocks eating their dust the past few...
NASDAQ
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
NASDAQ
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASDAQ
DocuSign (DOCU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DocuSign (DOCU) closed at $58.57, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic...
NASDAQ
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
NASDAQ
Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) closed at $20.52, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $16.45, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASDAQ
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ally Financial (ALLY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.36, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the auto...
NASDAQ
Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Zscaler (ZS) closed at $160.88, marking a +1.48% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based...
NASDAQ
JB Hunt (JBHT) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JB Hunt (JBHT) closed at $175.05, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Accenture (ACN) Stock
Accenture plc ACN is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and strong liquidity. ACN’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 21.4% and 21.9%, respectively, in fiscal 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Acquisitions have been one of the key growth strategies for Accenture for a while. They enabled ACN to...
NASDAQ
Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Genuine Parts (GPC) closed at $156.21, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
OLLI vs. GO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products - Staples sector have probably already heard of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why You Should Retain ResMed (RMD) Stock For Now
ResMed Inc. RMD is gaining from the continued uptake of its sleep and respiratory care devices. The company posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The robust sales performance in the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment is impressive. However, mounting operating costs and macroeconomic headwinds raise apprehensions.
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $35.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
What Makes Clean Harbors (CLH) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock
Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK is gaining from forecast-beating second-quarter 2022 results. Solid global beverage-can demand from consumers’ strong preference for cans over other packaging formats is driving growth. The company is focused on investments in the construction of new can plants and the addition of new production lines to existing facilities to capitalize on this demand trend.
NASDAQ
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today
Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) tumbled 12.2% through 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The company reported its second-quarter earnings results, meeting analyst targets for earnings, but missing badly on revenue. Heading into the quarterly earnings news, analysts had forecast that Nordic American would lose...
Comments / 0