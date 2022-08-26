ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

State police say driver killed in semi rollover wreck in Dubois County

By Staff report
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 5 days ago

Indiana State Police said the driver of a semi died Thursday in a rollover wreck in Dubois County.

The driver was identified as Jerome Thomas Marcotte from Warsaw, Missouri.

State police said emergency crews were sent to a wreck on U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45, where they found the overturned truck, which had been hauling 6,000 gallons of milk. Marcotte was trapped in the truck, according to a state police news release, and died at the scene.

U.S. 231 remained closed for about eight hours because of the wreck, which was reported at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: State police say driver killed in semi rollover wreck in Dubois County

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.

Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
WASHINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One dead after airplane crash in French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A person has died following a single-engine airplane crash at the French Lick Airport. According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at approximately 9:09 p.m. on August 27. First responders found the airplane on fire when they arrived. Authorities would later learn that one occupant was inside the plane […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Dubois County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Dubois County, IN
Dubois County, IN
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Warsaw, MO
Warsaw, MO
Accidents
City
Warsaw, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Warsaw, MO
Crime & Safety
WHAS11

One person killed in southern Indiana plane crash, officials say

FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One person is dead after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 27, police responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a single-engine fixed wing plane on fire.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wdrb.com

1 person dead after southern Indiana small plane crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died after a small plane crashed at a southern Indiana airport over the weekend. According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police say 911 dispatchers received reports that a small plane had crashed at the French Lick Airport.
ORANGE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Semi driver who died in rollover crash identified

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police has confirmed the deceased driver was Jerome Thomas from Warsaw, Missouri. Officials say Thomas’s family has been notified. One person is dead after a semi crash in Dubois County Thursday. Emergency crews were called to US 231 near Old State Road 45 just after 2 p.m. A […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Indiana State Police#Accident
wevv.com

One person killed in Dubois County semi accident

One driver was killed in an accident that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday. The Indiana State Police said troopers were dispatched to a semi rollover crash along U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45 around 2 p.m. Thursday. A semi tanker hauling thousands of gallons of milk was...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

1 killed in Knox County ATV crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Edwardsport, Indiana man dies in an ATV crash early Sunday morning. Indiana State Police said its department, along with Knox County Sheriff's Office, responded to a single vehicle ATV crash near Chambers Cemetery and North Knox High School at 1 a.m. Sunday. ISP said...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – August 29, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kandus Edwards; Tali A. Feldmeier; Bruce J. Sander; Julie M. McCord; Julieta A. Morales; Megan Ellen McGregor; Joseph D. Blair; David M. Burk; Jessica L. Ritchie; Tylen H. Terry; Dylan M. Storm; Rodney D. Collier; Robert T. Stinnett; Ashley Naranjo; Chastity M. Dalton; Shelden D. Smith.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Bloomington’s College Mall evacuated after bomb threat

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — College Mall in Bloomington was evacuated on Monday night after a 41-year-old man told Target customers that he had a bomb in his backpack. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Target located in the 2900 block of E. Third Street at approximately 7:20 p.m. in response to the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased man identified in Ravenswood Drive shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy, 27, of Evansville, as the person who died in an August 27 shooting. The coroner’s office says McGillicuddy died in a shooting at the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

19-year-old arrested on rape charge in Jasper

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including rape after an investigation conducted in Jasper, Indiana, according to police. The Jasper Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Liam Kibby had been arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and sexual battery. JPD says the investigation started after a victim...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies man killed in Evansville shooting

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation out of Evansville. The coroner's office says the victim was 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. According to police, McGillicuddy was shot and killed at a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and and Bennighof...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life

At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Darla Salmon, 47, of Edwardsport, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Stephen Smith, 65, of Washington was arrested on a count of driving while suspended resulting in bodily injury. Bond was set at $2,500, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy