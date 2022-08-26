State police say driver killed in semi rollover wreck in Dubois County

Indiana State Police said the driver of a semi died Thursday in a rollover wreck in Dubois County.

The driver was identified as Jerome Thomas Marcotte from Warsaw, Missouri.

State police said emergency crews were sent to a wreck on U.S. 231 near Old State Road 45, where they found the overturned truck, which had been hauling 6,000 gallons of milk. Marcotte was trapped in the truck, according to a state police news release, and died at the scene.

U.S. 231 remained closed for about eight hours because of the wreck, which was reported at 2 p.m. Eastern time.

