Plug Power Stocks Up By 6% Following The Amazon.com Hydrogen Deal. : Plug Power Stock Was Up By 8.96% Today

Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Fear & Greed Index Drops But Remains In 'Neutral' Zone
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "neutral" zone, but moved lower following another drop in the US stocks on Tuesday. Each of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in negative zone, with the energy sector dropping around 3.4%, as crude oil prices dipped more than 5% on Tuesday.
Recap: Donaldson Q4 Earnings
Donaldson DCI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Donaldson reported in-line EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.84. Revenue was up $116.90 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Elon Musk Praises Tesla Team After Spending A Day 'Walking Entire Giga Berlin Production Line'
Elon Musk says Giga Berlin continues to ramp up and analysts expect the plant to be a game changer for Tesla. The Tesla CEO had earlier complained about huge money lost at the Berlin and Austin plant. One of Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA newest Gigafactories is ramping up nicely, according to...
SAP Taps Airbus Finance Chief Dominik Asam As Next CFO
SAP SE SAP roped in Airbus SE EADSY finance chief and director Dominik Asam as its CFO and director, effective March 7, 2023. Outgoing CFO Luka Mucic will remain a board member until March 31, 2023. Asam joined Airbus as CFO and a member of the Executive Committee in April...
