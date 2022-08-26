Read full article on original website
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
This Texas City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
Port Arthur dive team plays huge role in helping solve crimes around Southeast Texas despite many challenges
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur dive team has been actively involved with multiple discoveries around Southeast Texas. In early August, the team found the the body of Elton Harris who went missing in Port Arthur as well as the possible remains of another body, possibly solving the mystery of a 14-year-old cold case.
Crystal clear water and 6,000 feet of shoreline just 30 minutes south of downtown, Houston
HOUSTON — Houston's hottest waterfront getaway with white sand beaches, thrilling water attractions, live music entertainment, and more!
Battleship Texas on the move: What you need to know, best places to watch the ship head to Galveston
LA PORTE, Texas — Tuesday will be the last full day the Battleship Texas will be docked at its longtime La Porte home at the San Jacinto Battleground. The last remaining battleship that served in both World Wars will be headed to Galveston on Wednesday for $35 million in repairs.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival
The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas
The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
Houston's Second Baptist Church pastor facing criticism after comments made during sermon
HOUSTON, Texas — A prominent Houston pastor is getting some backlash after comments he made during one of his sermons this weekend. Dr. Ed Young with Houston's Second Baptist Church called the bond issue in Harris County a possible result of “left-wing progressives in office," and that’s not sitting well with the Democratic Party.
Proposed public transportation route connecting San Antonio and Austin aims to ease congestion on I-35
SAN ANTONIO — Roughly 80 miles apart, I-35 – one of the state's most congested highways – is the quickest route connecting San Antonio and Austin. A $1.5 million proposal for a pilot program would support a public bidirectional bus route along the corridor. Diane Rath, executive...
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
Joel Osteen Net Worth 2022: How Did He Make His Money?
Joel Osteen is a pastor and writer from the United States. Osteen was born in Houston, Texas, and as of 2018, 10 million people in the United States watched his sermons on TV. His sermons are also watched every week in more than 100 different countries. He has also written a lot of books that are very popular.
Eye on the Tropics: Atlantic starting to get riled up, but Houston is in a good spot for now
Happy Sunday, everyone. I wanted to dedicate a special post to the tropics today because there’s a lot happening, and we just want to let you know where things stand with each area we’re watching. Tropical outlook in a sentence. We expect activity to crank up a bit...
This Texas Amusement Park Has Been Abandoned And Left To Rot!
This amusement has never opened. So has it technically been abandoned or just never completed? Anytime you hear of an abandoned amusement park, it usually means an amusement park that was once open and then closed for good. That isn't necessarily the case with this one. This TEXAS amusement park was started and then abandoned. They never finished it!
'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke playing football
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and young, future firefighter. Loney Diaz, 17, died on Aug. 26 after suffering a heat stroke while playing football, according to a family member's post on social media. Loney was a member of...
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
Beto O'Rourke missed South Texas events due to bacterial infection, he says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O' Rourke missed his scheduled stops in South Texas due to a bacterial infection that put him in the hospital, a statement from O'Rourke said Sunday. "While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the...
