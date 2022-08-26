ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KVUE

Report: Austin's El Arroyo plans to expand across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin's most famous restaurants is planning to expand across the Lone Star State. According to a report from MySA.com, Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo plans to open multiple Texas locations. The first location outside of Austin will open in New Braunfels, Texas. The restaurant's owners...
AUSTIN, TX
msn.com

Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival

The stars are aligned for the 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. And we do mean stars. Tickets go on sale Aug. 30 for 2022 Southern Smoke Festival. Dozens of the country’s top chefs – including James Beard Award winners, cookbook authors, and food television superstars – are headed to Houston Oct. 21-23, joining Houston’s brightest culinary talents for the massive, three-day festival.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: keep the sprinklers off, wet pattern holds

HOUSTON (KIAH) — More widespread rain heads for Southeast Texas this week as the unsettled weather pattern continues. It won’t be constant, but at times it’ll be soggy, likely resulting in one to two inches of rain for much of the region this week. Isolated locations could certainly get more.
HOUSTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

DPS Has A 1080HP Hellcat On Patrol In Houston, Texas

The Houston Police department unleashed a fleet of "Ghost Camaros" last year to try to apprehend reckless drivers. The Texas Department Of Public Safety has now one-upped them with this beefed-up Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. I assume the DPS obtained this vehicle from a seizure, but anything is possible. That...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston keeping eye on potential storms in Atlantic, near Yucatan

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring several tropical disturbances that could potentially bring severe weather to the Gulf Coast region. A large low-pressure area in the mid-Atlantic Ocean is producing showers and disorganized clouds and has an 80% chance of forming into a cyclone at some point this week, according to information released Monday by the National Hurricane Center. Another low-pressure system off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, near the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, has a 20 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next five days.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces adoption of $85B TxDOT 10-year transportation plan

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the unanimous adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan. The program includes plans to spend $7.3 billion on Austin-area roads over the next 10...
TEXAS STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Joel Osteen Net Worth 2022: How Did He Make His Money?

Joel Osteen is a pastor and writer from the United States. Osteen was born in Houston, Texas, and as of 2018, 10 million people in the United States watched his sermons on TV. His sermons are also watched every week in more than 100 different countries. He has also written a lot of books that are very popular.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin local news

