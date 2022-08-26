ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

KETV.com

Cass County judge denies bond for murder suspect Jabari Parsons

CASS COUNTY, Neb. — Eighteen-year-old murder suspect Jabari Parsons will stay behind bars. A Cass County judge denied bond for Parsons on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Parsons with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell, after deputies found the 55-year-old dead in her home just south of Plattsmouth last week.
KETV.com

Fugitive Task Force offers reward for murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. — The Metro Fugitive Task Force offered a $10,000 reward Monday for information that would lead to the arrest of murder suspect Romeo Chambers. Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for a homicide and for robbery in Omaha in January, according to a news release from the Deputy U.S. Marshal in Omaha.
KETV.com

Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
KETV.com

Watch: Video records gun store burglars stealing weapons

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Monday made a new appeal for help in solving a smash and grab burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha's "Frontier Justice" store near 84th and Center on August 7th. The video shows two burglars smashing a glass display case and stealing at least...
KETV.com

Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
kfornow.com

Stabbing Victim Found In Cass County

(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth. Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
iheart.com

18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County

(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
KETV.com

3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
