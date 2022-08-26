Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police request public's help identifying a woman
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Council Bluffs police have requested the public's help identifying a woman. In a news release, they sent the following picture and added she is 20 to 30 years old with a red, mohawk style haircut. Anyone with information is asked to contact Council Bluffs...
KETV.com
Cass County judge denies bond for murder suspect Jabari Parsons
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — Eighteen-year-old murder suspect Jabari Parsons will stay behind bars. A Cass County judge denied bond for Parsons on Tuesday. Prosecutors charged Parsons with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Blackwell, after deputies found the 55-year-old dead in her home just south of Plattsmouth last week.
UPDATE: Omaha Police name homicide victim from Tuesday morning, no arrests made
On Tuesday morning Omaha Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis Streets.
KETV.com
ATF agents, Omaha Police investigate back-to-back burglaries at Omaha gun store
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in custody after back-to-back break-ins at an Omaha gun store. Video provided by the Omaha Police Department shows inside Frontier Justice off 82nd and Center Streets. On 5:38 a.m. on June 3oth, the general manager of the store calls the police after getting...
KETV.com
Fugitive Task Force offers reward for murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metro Fugitive Task Force offered a $10,000 reward Monday for information that would lead to the arrest of murder suspect Romeo Chambers. Chambers, 25, is wanted out of Kearney for a homicide and for robbery in Omaha in January, according to a news release from the Deputy U.S. Marshal in Omaha.
KETV.com
Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
KETV.com
Watch: Video records gun store burglars stealing weapons
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Monday made a new appeal for help in solving a smash and grab burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha's "Frontier Justice" store near 84th and Center on August 7th. The video shows two burglars smashing a glass display case and stealing at least...
KETV.com
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Police search for clues in suspicious death of man found floating in Missouri River
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police believe the death of a man found floating in the Missouri River is suspicious. The Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a call from a boater on the Missouri River Saturday afternoon around 2:45 saying he saw a dead body floating in the water.
Council Bluffs Police investigating suspicious death after body found in river
The Council Bluffs Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was found dead in the Missouri River on Friday.
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify man who showed up to hospital with gunshot wound Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the victim of an early morning shooting Monday. Police said Braylon Hardeman, 38, was wounded in the 2400 block of South 24th Street. He showed up to Nebraska Medical Center around 5:20 a.m. His injuries are not life threatening. There was no information...
KETV.com
Attorney for man accused in active shooter drill says law enforcement was notified before incident
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the man accused ofconducting an active shooting drill without warning employees at Catholic Charities said law enforcement was notified about the exercise — and they believe there's video to prove it. John Channels, 27, was in Douglas County court Thursday for...
KETV.com
One person hurt in crash involving pedestrian along Dodge Street
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured early Tuesday when a car hit someone near 40th and Dodge streets. The injured person went to a hospital around 12:30 a.m. Omaha police did not release any information at the scene.
KETV.com
"The grief is so overwhelming,': OPD, victim's family launch homicide support group for families
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mom teamed up with the police department to help families through the trauma of violence. They've developed a new support group for families who've lost a loved one to homicide. Omaha police said they saw a need for improvement in working with victims’ families....
kfornow.com
Stabbing Victim Found In Cass County
(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth. Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
iheart.com
18-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Cass County
(Cass Co., NE) -- An 18-year-old is charged with first-degree murder in Cass County. Jabari Parsons is accused of stabbing 55-year-old Mary Blackwell to death at a home near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Blackwell's home to investigate a fire. That's where they say they found Blackwell dead and Parsons in her living room.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
KETV.com
3-vehicle crash causes delays in North Omaha Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A three-vehicle crash was reported Tuesday morning near 78th Street and Military Avenue. The KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam network captured video of multiple cruisers at the scene around 6:30 a.m. One vehicle had front-end damage, another had rear-end damage. Omaha police diverted traffic while they worked...
KETV.com
Charges dropped against Gage Walter in Iowa, still facing murder charges in Omaha
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — KETV NewsWatch 7 has learned Iowa prosecutors dropped charges against Gage Walter in connection with the chase and standoff that led to his arrest earlier this month near Des Moines. Walter was facing charges including theft and eluding in Polk County. Walter was still in...
