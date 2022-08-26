ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway honors first responders

By Kenny Hawkins
 5 days ago

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 25, 2022) –  Two organizations that play vital roles in their respective areas in Northeast Tennessee were honored today as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway during a news conference at the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in Morristown.

The two recipients, Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Northview/Kodak Fire Department, were named BMS Neighborhood Heroes and will be officially honored on Saturday, Sept. 17, during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, a Round of 16 Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

