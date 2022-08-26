Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway honors first responders
BRISTOL, Tenn. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Two organizations that play vital roles in their respective areas in Northeast Tennessee were honored today as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway during a news conference at the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in Morristown.
The two recipients, Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy and the Northview/Kodak Fire Department, were named BMS Neighborhood Heroes and will be officially honored on Saturday, Sept. 17, during pre-race ceremonies for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, a Round of 16 Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0