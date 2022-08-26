ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Georgia’s new abortion law is having some unintended consequences

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia island’s lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metro Atlanta Chamber is urging companies to promote the role of poll worker. Georgia citizens can sign up to be a poll worker through the non-partisan website. More than 2,300 people signed up across 60 Georgia counties in 2020 when the chamber launched the initiative in collaboration with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, according to Dave Williams, senior vice president of policy for the chamber.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dunkin’ to give teachers free coffee Sept. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Start off the new school year right with some free coffee! Dunkin’ locations across Georgia will treat teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee Sept. 1. No further purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal. Whether you come in for a...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lindsey Graham
CBS 46

Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fbi#Election Fraud#South Georgia
CBS 46

Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS 46

Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Dr. Dominique Merriweather is Youngest Principal at an APS School.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As the lyrics of Bill Wither’s hit song, “Lovely Day” play over the loudspeaker, Dr. Dominique Merriweather makes the day’s morning announcements. “Good morning and welcome to another lovely day at Sutton Middle School”, Merriweather says. At the age of 30, Merriweather...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy