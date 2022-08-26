Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Georgia’s new abortion law is having some unintended consequences
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Georgian residents are having trouble picking up medication that’s been prescribed to them by licensed doctors. It’s an unintended result of the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, and is complicating access to essential drugs. Atlanta resident Cindi Gatton takes...
CBS 46
Georgia island’s lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
CBS 46
More political heavyweights hitting Georgia as midterms grow nearer
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two of Washington’s most influential political figures are coming to Atlanta over the next week, another sign Georgia continues remains at the center of the nation’s political universe. On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be appearing with Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker...
CBS 46
Atlanta chamber wants to attract a new generation of poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metro Atlanta Chamber is urging companies to promote the role of poll worker. Georgia citizens can sign up to be a poll worker through the non-partisan website. More than 2,300 people signed up across 60 Georgia counties in 2020 when the chamber launched the initiative in collaboration with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, according to Dave Williams, senior vice president of policy for the chamber.
CBS 46
14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
CBS 46
Dunkin’ to give teachers free coffee Sept. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Start off the new school year right with some free coffee! Dunkin’ locations across Georgia will treat teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee Sept. 1. No further purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal. Whether you come in for a...
forsythco.com
Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Honor of Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal
By executive order of Gov. Brian Kemp, the flag of the United States and the Georgia flag at County government facilities will fly at half-staff in honor of and to recognize the passing of the Mrs. Sandra Deal, former First Lady of Georgia. During her time as First Lady alongside...
CBS 46
26 alleged gang members accused of targeting Atlanta celebrities and others
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday the arrest and indictment of 26 people she alleges were part of a criminal gang that carried out several home invasions at the homes of Atlanta celebrities. The indictment alleges members of the Drug Rich Gang — a...
CBS 46
Man arrested in Marietta LA Fitness attack
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested and charged after attacking a woman at an LA Fitness in Marietta. Carlisle Matthew James is accused of walking into the women’s shower at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road and assaulting a woman. He was also accused of spying on other people through doors in the facility.
CBS 46
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
CBS 46
Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
CBS 46
Amid calls to step down, Peachtree City Councilwoman sells home, leaves city
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Councilwoman accused of abusing her power for her own benefit has left her post. Peachtree City Councilwoman Gretchen Caola sold her home and left the city. This comes less than one week after our CBS46 investigation exposed the former Councilwoman and her husband, Joe, who...
CBS 46
Halcyon to celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Halcyon’s CT Cantina & Taqueria will celebrate Mexican Independence Day Sept. 16. The mixed-use village in Forsyth County will host a free event from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The celebration will have food from CT Cantina & Taqueria, a DJ from 5-11 p.m. and...
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
CBS 46
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary to remain closed for up to 5 months due to deadly bird flu
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 100 birds are dead after being euthanized due to a bird flu outbreak in Henry County. Georgia health officials say the facility that housed the birds will remain under quarantine for the next several months. A makeshift memorial sits just outside the gates...
CBS 46
Walton County Board of Education member arrested, accused of theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Walton County Board of Education member and accused her of stealing more than $24,000. Simoan Baker was arrested Aug. 20 after turning herself into the Walton County Jail. Baker is accused of stealing more than $24,000 from a conservatorship...
CBS 46
Atlanta parents charged with the death of their infant child
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New video released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers arresting the parents allegedly involved in their infant’s death. Police arrested 23-year-old Zion Byrd and 20-year-old Deshan Turner and charged them with murder and cruelty to children. Officials say officers responded to a home on...
CBS 46
Dr. Dominique Merriweather is Youngest Principal at an APS School.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -As the lyrics of Bill Wither’s hit song, “Lovely Day” play over the loudspeaker, Dr. Dominique Merriweather makes the day’s morning announcements. “Good morning and welcome to another lovely day at Sutton Middle School”, Merriweather says. At the age of 30, Merriweather...
CBS 46
Atlanta police mourn death of 18-year-old patrol horse, Hercules
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced Monday that one of its mounted patrol horses, Hercules, has died after emergency surgery. He was 18. “Hercules: an 18-year-old Percheron/Thoroughbred cross. Simply put he’s half draft horse and half racehorse. 18 years old and 18 hands high made him the second biggest horse in the barn,” according to a Facebook post.
CBS 46
UPDATE: Atlanta Police say suspicious item near Lenox Square not dangerous
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department sent its bomb squad to check out a suspicious item near the Lenox Square mall in Buckhead on Tuesday afternoon. The item is reportedly a suitcase that was left unattended. After the bomb squad examined the suitcase, they determined it was empty and not dangerous.
