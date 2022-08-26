ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Metro Atlanta Chamber is urging companies to promote the role of poll worker. Georgia citizens can sign up to be a poll worker through the non-partisan website. More than 2,300 people signed up across 60 Georgia counties in 2020 when the chamber launched the initiative in collaboration with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, according to Dave Williams, senior vice president of policy for the chamber.

