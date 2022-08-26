Read full article on original website
Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions in Indiana before Sept. 15 restrictions
DAYTON, Ohio — In the dim light of a clinic ultrasound room, Monica Eberhart reclines on an exam table as a nurse moves a probe across her belly. Waves of fetal cardiac activity ripple across the screen. “The heartbeat,” the nurse says. “About 10 weeks and two days.”...
Fox 59
“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
wevv.com
Walmart investing millions in updates, remodels at local Indiana stores
Walmart is investing millions of dollars in several of its stores in the Hoosier State this year. A news release issued Monday says Walmart will invest more than $75 million in updating and remodeling 15 of its Indiana stores. The news release says that when complete, many remodeled stores will...
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
WISH-TV
How accurate has Old Farmers’ Almanac been in recent years for Indiana winters?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The upcoming winter will be “cold, snowy” for Indiana and the Midwest, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac winter outlook released Tuesday. This outlook should not be confused with the Farmers’ Almanac, which is its rival publication. Meteorological winter is from December...
WISH-TV
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Fishers mom uses 'Count the Kicks' app, helps save her baby's life
FISHERS, Ind. — An app that helps moms monitor their baby's movements late in pregnancy is saving lives in Indiana. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with "Count the Kicks" for a public health campaign this year. A family in Fishers is thankful they used it. There was joy...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
Fishers firefighters show artistic talents with unique American flags
FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: See the video below for Carlos Diaz's entire interview with Fishers firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow.) Two Fishers firefighters have discovered a way to honor America and their fellow first responders, while also showing off their artistic side — and making a little extra money on the side.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 53 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WTHR
Coping with a Cop Shortage
KTVB's Morgan Romero takes a deep dive into Idaho law enforcement's staffing shortages. How different departments are coping, along with what needs to change.
Planned Parenthood, others sue over new Indiana abortion restrictions
INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood and others filed a lawsuit challenging Indiana's abortion restrictions, set to go into place Sept. 15. Indiana Senate Bill 1 was the first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana,...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
ISP K-9 to get donation of body armor
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K-9 Mack will soon be out patrolling with extra protection thanks to a charitable donation. Mack will be sporting a bullet- and stab-resistant vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The 501(c)(3) charity accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
msn.com
Three injured at Wiz Khalifa, Logic concert during disturbance at Indiana venue
Three people reported minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals Friday after a disturbance unfolded at an Indiana concert headlined by rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic. According to a Facebook post from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, a disturbance broke out at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville (suburban...
warricknews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTHR
