Kokomo, IN

Fox 59

“Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” raises money for Indiana Wish

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Wish is on a mission to put smiles on faces of children diagnosed with life-threatening illnesses. “Bourbon, Bling & Bowties” is an annual fundraiser for the organization. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, September 24 at the Marriott North. Indiana Wish’s J’Lynn...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
Kokomo, IN
WBKR

Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October

Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers remember 2,755 lives lost to drug overdoses in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overdose Lifeline, an Indiana nonprofit helping people battle substance abuse, honored the lives of 2,755 Hoosiers who died in 2021 from a drug overdose. Douglas Hunsinger, Indiana government’s executive director for drug prevention and treatment, said, “These are our friends, our neighbors and our loved ones.”...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Fishers firefighters show artistic talents with unique American flags

FISHERS, Ind. — (NOTE: See the video below for Carlos Diaz's entire interview with Fishers firefighters Scott Carr and Rob Demlow.) Two Fishers firefighters have discovered a way to honor America and their fellow first responders, while also showing off their artistic side — and making a little extra money on the side.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Coping with a Cop Shortage

KTVB's Morgan Romero takes a deep dive into Idaho law enforcement's staffing shortages. How different departments are coping, along with what needs to change.
IDAHO STATE
WTHR

Planned Parenthood, others sue over new Indiana abortion restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS — Planned Parenthood and others filed a lawsuit challenging Indiana's abortion restrictions, set to go into place Sept. 15. Indiana Senate Bill 1 was the first new abortion ban passed by a state legislature following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai‘i, Alaska, Indiana,...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WTHR

ISP K-9 to get donation of body armor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K-9 Mack will soon be out patrolling with extra protection thanks to a charitable donation. Mack will be sporting a bullet- and stab-resistant vest donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The 501(c)(3) charity accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

