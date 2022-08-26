Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yucaipa, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorYucaipa, CA
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Rialto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorRialto, CA
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Bloomington, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBloomington, CA
Related
paininthepass.info
Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
L.A. Weekly
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
onscene.tv
Structures, Vehicles and Vegetation Burn in Fire | Moreno Valley
08.28.2022 | 1:28 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley fire fighters responded to multiple calls of a structure fire. When units arrived they found a property that had 3 residences on it with heavy smoke and flames showing. After accessing the property they found...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vvng.com
24-year-old from Crestline killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 138 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist from Crestline out riding with another biker was killed in a traffic collision Sunday morning in Hesperia. It happened on August 28, 2022, at about 9:12 am, on State Highway 138, west of Rainbow Bridge Road. The crash involved a white 2014 BMW S1000RR motorcycle and a white 2022 Toyota Camry.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
L.A. Weekly
John Fairchild Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 138 [Crestline, CA]
83-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Fatal Crash near Old Mill Road. The deadly collision happened on August 20th, at around 1:20 p.m., on the highway near Old Mill Road. However, the events leading up still currently remain unclear. Police were dispatched shortly after and located 83-year-old Fairchild with serious injuries. Paramedics...
paininthepass.info
3 Injured As Two Side-By-Side And Car Collide On Summit Valley Road In Hesperia Saturday Night
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A collision involving two vehicles Saturday night led to three people going to the hospital. California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Sheriff, and San Bernardino County Fire Department received calls of a collision on Summit Valley Road at Los Flores Street in Hesperia. The collision happened about 10:26pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is injured when she falls 15 feet and hits her head at waterfall at Big Falls
A teenager was injured when she fell at the waterfall at Big Falls, and she was rescued by a helicopter and taken to a hospital, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 29 at about 10:35 a.m., a 17-year-old girl was hiking in the area of Big...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered
Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Covina (West Covina, CA)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in West Covina at midnight. The crash happened on the westbound freeway at Vincent Avenue. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
L.A. Weekly
Gabriel Andrew Pacheco Killed in Rollover Crash on Interstate 10 [San Bernardino, CA]
39-Year-Old Man Dies in Single-Car Accident near Waterman Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 4:01 a.m., near the Waterman Avenue on-ramp on August 18th. At an unknown speed, Pacheco lost control of his vehicle and veered onto the right shoulder of the freeway. There, he struck the guard rail before overturning multiple times and landing back on the freeway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Jeremy Flores Arrested, 3 Hospitalized after DUI Accident on Bear Valley Road [Victorville, CA]
Multiple Injured in Red Light 3-Car Crash near Interstate 15. Police responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m., near the Interstate 15 overpass on August 22nd. Furthermore, police said the accident involved a white 2019 Chevy Camaro, driven by Flores and two other vehicles. A witness told officers that Flores was traveling at speeds upwards of 70 mph when he ran the red light at the intersection.
onscene.tv
BMW High Speed Extrication Crash | Riverside
08.24.2022 | 3:45 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded to a single vehicle traffic collision involving a BMW into a concrete light pole with one person trapped. Fire units quickly arrived and confirmed the patient was trapped and the car had major damage and the City of Riverside concrete power pole had been completely knocked down with debris allover the road. The patient was extricated from the vehicle without the jaws of life. She was transported to a local area hospital suffering from unknown but non life threatening injuries. Southbound lanes of Sycamore Canyon Between Dan Kipper and Box Springs will be closed while crews investigate and Riverside Utilities takes care of the down power pole. Speed does appear to be a factor. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
paininthepass.info
Driver & Passenger Arrested After Fleeing The Scene Of Motorcycle Crash Saturday Night In The Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two male adults have been arrested after they fled the scene of a multiple motorcycle crash in the Cajon Pass Saturday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 just before the Oak Hill Road exit. The collision happened at about 9:43pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in single vehicle crash
WEST COVINA, Calif. – A woman killed during a single-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in West Covina was publicly identified Monday. She was 28-year-old Ruby Gonzalez, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Another occupant of the vehicle was injured...
paininthepass.info
Authorities Identify Passenger Killed In A Head-On Collision In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A three vehicle head-on collision that killed a 65 year old, resident of Lucerne Valley. She was the passenger in the Subaru that hit the red semi and another car on Bear Valley Road. California Highway Patrol and Apple Valley Fire Department...
One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms
A person has been pronounced dead after a shooting in a neighborhood in Thousand Palms Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of San Miguelito and Westchester Drive shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sgt Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the incident started as a dispute between two people. During the dispute, The post One person dead after shooting in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Kevin Franklin Killed in Fatal Crash on Baseline Road [San Bernardino, CA]
58-Year-Old Man Dies in Go-Cart Accident on Cedar Street. The incident took place around 11:19 a.m., near Cedar Street on August 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Reports indicate that a go-cart was involved. Upon arrival, authorities transported Franklin to Loma Linda University...
Comments / 1