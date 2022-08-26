08.24.2022 | 3:45 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department responded to a single vehicle traffic collision involving a BMW into a concrete light pole with one person trapped. Fire units quickly arrived and confirmed the patient was trapped and the car had major damage and the City of Riverside concrete power pole had been completely knocked down with debris allover the road. The patient was extricated from the vehicle without the jaws of life. She was transported to a local area hospital suffering from unknown but non life threatening injuries. Southbound lanes of Sycamore Canyon Between Dan Kipper and Box Springs will be closed while crews investigate and Riverside Utilities takes care of the down power pole. Speed does appear to be a factor. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO