Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Depiction of Galadriel Surprised Star Morfydd Clark
Morfydd Clark takes the lead in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Galadriel, a character that should be familiar to Lord of the Rings fans. However, fans may be surprised by this younger Galadriel compared to her older self seen in J.R.R. Tolkien's original Middle-earth saga. Galadriel in The Rings of Power has an edge to her and skirts close to darkness in a way that seems opposite of the calm and graceful Lady of Lorien from The Lord of the Rings (well, calm and graceful except when tempted by the Ring). Speaking to ComicBook.com, Clark says even she was surprised by the series' take on Galadriel.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
Dragon Ball Super's Cast Has Waited on Piccolo's Comeback for Years
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a success at the North American box office, becoming the number one movie in theaters in the West for its opening. With the film focused on Gohan and Piccolo, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with none other than the voice of Piccolo, Chris Sabat, to get his thoughts on the major glow-up that the Namekian received during this battle against the Red Ribbon Army. Needless to say, Sabat had plenty to say when it came to Piccolo's new transformations.
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
September is just a few days away and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The streamer recently revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster over the course of the next month, including highly anticipated originals and beloved films. There's quite a lot for Amazon subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks.
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Fantastic Four Rumors Leave Fans Wondering About Reed Richards
Few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been as coveted as Reed Richards, the linchpin of Marvel's First Family. With Marvel Studios actively developing a Fantastic Four movie, one that may or may not feature WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman in the director's chair, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has feverishly been scouring a wide-array of actors looking for the next Richards role.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
Netflix Announces Major New Anime Deal
Netflix made a pledge several years ago to invest in anime, and the streaming service hasn't slipped once in honoring that promise. From top-tier licenses to original productions, Netflix has done all sorts of things with anime to date. And now, it seems the service has struck a massive new deal with Nippon TV to bring fans some beloved classics.
The Spiderwick Chronicles Disney+ Series Adds Parenthood Alum Joy Bryant
Disney+'s take on The Spiderwick Chronicles has officially found its latest star. On Tuesday, a new report from Variety revealed that Parenthood and Good Girls Revolt alum Joy Bryant has been cast in the upcoming live-action series. Bryant will play Helen Grace, the smart, loving, and strong mother of three teenagers. In the wake of her divorce, Helen uproots her family from their home in Brooklyn to her grandfather Arthur Spiderwick's estate in Michigan. She is doing everything she can to provide for her family while also trying to help her son Jared resolve his mental health issues.
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals Hidden Characters With New Trailer
Dragon Ball Super has been taking over theaters overseas since it launched in Japan earlier this Summer, and with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now starting to dominate theaters in international territories, the feature film has released a new trailer showing off all of the hidden characters not yet shown in any of the previous promotional materials. With fans all over the world getting their first. chance to check out what happened during the new movie, this newest trailer is a final big push for those who have yet to see it as it shows off many of the new fights, characters, and power ups seen throughout.
Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper
Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report
It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.
The Goldbergs to Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character After Controversial Exit
The Goldbergs has had two major exits in its most recent seasons, the first when actor George Segal unexpectedly passed away after filming on season eight had concluded and then in season nine when series star Jeff Garlin was suddenly fired from the show. Garlin's exit was the result of an investigation conducted by Sony Pictures Television's HR department following a series of misconduct allegations against him. Though he left the series with a few episodes remaining in the season, the series was forced to find ways to continue including the character despite his absence. Now the show will be writing him out permanently.
