NBC Los Angeles
Van Driver Sought After Running Over Man Who Fell From Scooter in Boyle Heights
Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man hospitalized after running over and dragging him on a Boyle Heights street. In chilling video released Tuesday by Los Angeles police, the victim can been seen motionless on the street after losing his balance and falling from an electric scooter. Moments later, a white Ford Econoline van can be seen running over the victim and dragging him about 25 feet.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Smashes Into 25 to 30 Parked Cars in Vermont Square
An out-of-control driver smashed into a row of parked cars in the Vermont Square neighborhood early Tuesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, as many as 30 cars were damaged along Vermont Square. The damage range stretched over 5 or 6 blocks, from Vernon Avenue all the way...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
Hawiian Gardens Man Fatally Shot Near Downtown Movie Set
A man shot to death near a movie set in downtown Los Angeles was a resident of Hawaiian Gardens, the coroner's office announced today.
Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation
Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
msn.com
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion
2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana
A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.
Pedestrian Killed in Possible Hit-and-Run Crash Near 105 Freeway ID'd
A pedestrian killed in a crash near the unincorporated area of Willowbrook was a Bellflower resident, authorities said today.
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
digg.com
12-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old At A California School, Police Say
The suspect is in custody, and the victim is stable, Oakland authorities say. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
NBC Los Angeles
Multiple People Injured After Bar Fight in Boyle Heights
Six people were injured after a bar fight in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, just before closing time. Police responded to the Holiday Bar on Whittier Blvd. around 1 a.m., after a call stating shots were fired and people were injured. After arriving, police identified three individuals that had been...
Abducted 2-year-old rescued in San Bernardino after mother is brutally attacked
A 2-year-old girl that was abducted from her mother's home was rescued by the San Bernardino Police Department Saturday morning.
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
NBC Los Angeles
At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash
At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center. Two other people were injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in critical...
NBC Los Angeles
Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man
A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation
VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
howafrica.com
Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show
The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
