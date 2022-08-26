ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Van Driver Sought After Running Over Man Who Fell From Scooter in Boyle Heights

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a man hospitalized after running over and dragging him on a Boyle Heights street. In chilling video released Tuesday by Los Angeles police, the victim can been seen motionless on the street after losing his balance and falling from an electric scooter. Moments later, a white Ford Econoline van can be seen running over the victim and dragging him about 25 feet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Smashes Into 25 to 30 Parked Cars in Vermont Square

An out-of-control driver smashed into a row of parked cars in the Vermont Square neighborhood early Tuesday morning. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, as many as 30 cars were damaged along Vermont Square. The damage range stretched over 5 or 6 blocks, from Vernon Avenue all the way...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
msn.com

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion

2 zip-tied, 1 shot in Southern California home invasion. Sheriff’s deputies say a man returned to his Temple City home early Sunday morning and was met by suspects who demanded property and robbed him. That allegedly came after they broke in and zip-tied two women upstairs.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS LA

Woman fatally stabbed in Santa Ana

A 51-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by a man she was going out with after the relationship ended, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. A 40-year-old man, police said was going out with the victim, was arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing the woman. The stabbing took place Friday morning at the 200 block of North Gunther Place in Santa Ana, according to City News Service.When first responders arrived to the scene, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The woman was later identified as Santa Ana resident Maria Guadalupe Mota.Police detained Ignacio Vazquez Morales as a suspect in the death, and said a knife they believe was used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene. Morales, a resident of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of murder.Santa Ana police urged anyone with information about the attack to call them at 714-245-8665 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.  
SANTA ANA, CA
digg.com

12-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old At A California School, Police Say

The suspect is in custody, and the victim is stable, Oakland authorities say. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Multiple People Injured After Bar Fight in Boyle Heights

Six people were injured after a bar fight in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning, just before closing time. Police responded to the Holiday Bar on Whittier Blvd. around 1 a.m., after a call stating shots were fired and people were injured. After arriving, police identified three individuals that had been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least Three Killed in Santa Clarita Crash

At least three people were killed in a car crash in Santa Clarita Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The crash occurred at around 4:10 p.m. on San Francisquito Road near Riverview Road close to the Rosewood Equestrian Center. Two other people were injured in the crash. They were hospitalized in critical...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hiker Found Dead in Arizona Park Identified as Irvine Man

A hiker found dead in after he was separated from a group in an Arizona park on a day of triple-digit heat was identified as a 31-year-old man from Irvine. Kyle Matthew Movius became lost on trails in the 1,100-acre SARA Regional Park in Lake Havasu City after he was separated from a group of three other hikers, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Department.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
CBS San Francisco

5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million statewide cargo theft operation

VALLEJO  -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components. CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized. Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies. "This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoingInvestigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
howafrica.com

Califonia Cops Made Fun Of Fatal Shooting Of Black Man, New Racist Text Messages Show

The Torrance Police Department has again come under scrutiny over racist and homophobic text messages officers in the department shared. The recently obtained documents reveal the officers discussed lynching people and fatally shooting Black minors. The excessively redacted documents, which were obtained by the Los Angeles Times, contained 390 “anti-Semitic,...
TORRANCE, CA

