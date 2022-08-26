Read full article on original website
He’s been racing with his dad his whole life
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In life, and at the track, they are a team. Jay Steffens of North Platte has been racing longer than his 18-year-old son Ayden has been alive. And for all of his 18 years, Ayden has been right by his dad’s side, learning the ropes, and taking the wheel.
Brady votes to send abortion ban to November ballot
BRADY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday, August 24, the Village Board of Brady voted to pass a resolution sending an ordinance to the November ballot that would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within the jurisdiction of the Village of Brady. The ordinance was the...
Seasonable and mainly sunny Monday; Heating up rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a hot and humid weekend, conditions will be more seasonable Monday with mainly dry conditions. This will not last long because during the rest of the week, conditions will be heating up. Due to a cold front moving through overnight Sunday into Monday morning,...
NPPS issues statement concerning threat toward Adams Middle School
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a social media post was brought to the attention of the North Platte Public School District by concerned parents, the NPPS is addressing the issue. In a statement released, Dr. Todd Rhodes, Superintendent North Platte Public Schools, issued the following:. “North Platte Public Schools...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres of crops and jeopardized expensive irrigation equipment, according to Brad Edgerton, the general manager of the Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District that runs the nearly 48-mile-long waterway. The canal was flowing at its normal rate of 150 cubic feet per second when Edgerton checked on his computer on the night of Aug. 13, but by the following morning the flow had been cut in half. Something had happened at the canal’s dam near the town of Cambridge, about 200 miles west of Lincoln. Edgerton drove there and discovered that someone had wrenched open the dam’s two 10-foot sluice gates, sending the precious water down the Republican River. He estimates that about 50-acre-feet of water was lost during the roughly eight hours that the gates were open, and that the water was worth around $2,600 based on the $52-per-acre-foot price that farmers pay.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
1 warrant: Failure to appear or comply; theft- shoplifting. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine. 1 warrant: Probation Violation- revocation of post release supervision; operate motor vehicle to avoid felony arrest. Travis L. Carroll. Age: 37. 1 warrant: Domestic assault; child abuse/neglect. Carlos A. Falcon-Reyes. Age: 19. 2 warrants:...
